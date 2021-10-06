Green light ‘in extremis’ given to Hippy Market

The closure was planned after the owner terminated the contract with Azuline, who were to hand over the keys of the complex this Thursday. Once this happened, it would be in the hands of Paquita Sanchez, who had already guaranteed that the artisans could open the three remaining Wednesdays in October, on 13th, 20th and 27th. This was explained yesterday by the spokesman for traders, Ana Ordonez, following the morning’s efforts.

Azuline will be in charge of the organisation today before handing over the keys tomorrow to the owner of the complex

Only a few hours earlier the traders had thrown in the towel: “At this point there are no signs of life from Azuline and it is impossible for us to organise everything. A minimum number of staff, security, cleaning etc. have to be in place and we don’t have the time to do it. On top of that, we are supposed to sign a civil liability insurance policy today and we don’t even know if we will be able to enter”, Ordóñez had said before receiving news of the agreement.

The vendors are grateful that the owner has guaranteed that they will be able to open when the complex is back in her hands. In fact, Sánchez’s lawyer has contacted them on several occasions to assure them that he has specific orders to facilitate the whole process and to support the continuation of the Hippy Market.

