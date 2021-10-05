Paquita Sanchez guarantees the Hippy Market traders its “continuity”

“After we contacted her, she took care of us right away and told us that as long as she lives the Hippy Market will continue. She has taken it on personally,” said the representative of the traders, very satisfied with the reaction of the owner, especially because of the “uncertainty” that existed about the future, especially in the face of next summer.

Now the immediate objective of the sellers is that this Wednesday can open the doors of the market . Initially, Azuline, the tourist company that runs and manages the tourist complex where the Hippy Market is located, informed the traders on the 24th of September, without explanation, that last Wednesday’s market (29th) was going to be the last of this year, thus bringing the end of the season forward by one month in a hasty manner.

Handing over the keys to the complex

Paquita Sánchez’s lawyer explained to the traders that this Thursday Azuline must hand over the keys to the tourist complex and, therefore, in order for the street market to open its doors this Wednesday, the company that runs the complex and manages the Hippy Market must authorise it.

Faced with this situation, a representation of the market traders met yesterday with the Councillor for Economic Promotion of Santa Eulària, Miguel Tur. He promised to mediate with Azuline to facilitate, either by delivering the keys to the property two days before or authorizing the activity under the responsibility of sellers, that the Hippy Market can open its doors on Wednesday.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.