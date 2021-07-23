Business owners fear the rise in cases could disrupt season in Formentera

Formentera’s businesses are “very concerned” about the increase in cases of Covid in the past week because they believe it will jeopardise the tourist season. This is the main conclusion drawn yesterday by Pimef in an assembly at which it approved its activity report for 2020. A year in which the activity of this organisation grew to assist its members during the pandemic.

Pimef president Pep Mayans explained: “We’re in the middle of the season and the sector is nervous: cases of Covid are on the rise in Formentera and Ibiza, people are worried, you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow…. And so day-to-day life is complicated”.

The spokesman for the island’s employers’ association, which brings together more than 140 small and medium-sized businesses, analysed the evolution of the current season: “June closed above what people expected; July is also “normal” although it is not the rate we had before the pandemic. And if the cases [of Covid] do not increase, we could save the season“.

Mayans warned that cases “are rising sharply in both Ibiza and Formentera” and recalled that in the latest review of control measures by the Govern, Formentera was left out of its scope, “so we have no restrictions. We’ll see how it evolves, now we are in the race between vaccination and coronavirus,” he stressed.

“The Government should differentiate residents from tourists to obtain the cumulative incidence”

The president of the employers’ association acknowledges that what he is hearing from local business owners that there “is a great deal of concern that this year, which seems to have got off to a good start, won’t end well”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.