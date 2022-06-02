British flights to Ibiza cancelled due to staff shortages

Hundreds of British people are going to miss their vacations. According to data, 37,000 tourists in June will see their vacations outside the country disappear from the map due to a lack of staff at British airlines and airports after having dismissed many workers during the pandemic.

After a week of chaos at Manchester airport with long queues, flights delayed up to 20 hours, cancellations and other problems, the main airlines operating in Great Britain have announced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, many of them to Ibiza.

According to the Mirror, dozens of flights have also been cancelled today from some of the UK’s major airports, including Gatwick, Manchester, Heathrow and Edinburgh.

British Airways has cancelled flights to some 38 destinations, while easyJet has cancellations affecting more than 20 hotspots, including Amsterdam, Barcelona and Ibiza, with a further 200 cancellations planned in the coming weeks.

For its part, TUI has reported that it will cancel six daily flights from Manchester until the end of June.

British Airways

The Mirror explains that this company on June 1st cancelled just over 150 routes including 40 destinations, one of them being Ibiza.

EasyJet

It has cancelled flights from both Gatwick and Barcelona.

TUI

TUI has cancelled more than 200 flights from Manchester Airport until the end of June in a bid to avoid the chaotic queues and delays faced by passengers. Among yesterday’s cancellations are flights to Ibiza.

