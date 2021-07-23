26.5 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Air Nostrum resumes route between Ibiza and Menorca

The company links the two islands starting today every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Air Nostrum resumes route between Ibiza and Menorca
An Air Nostrum aircraft, in a file image.

The company Air Nostrum resumes from this morning the route between Ibiza and Menorca with four weekly flights and with a total of 5,000 seats available in August. “This is a commitment to strengthen the destinations for tourism of the islands,” said the airline yesterday in a statement.

Thus, it will be possible to fly between the two islands on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at a price of 19 euros each way for residents.

On the other hand, Air Nostrum will increase its frequencies to fly between Ibiza and Palma and between Menorca and the Balearic capital from August onwards. In total, the airline will offer 60,500 seats between the two routes.

This summer, Air Nostrum will connect Ibiza with Alicante, Valencia, Asturias, Lleida, León, Málaga, Pamplona, Reus, Valladolid and Vigo, and with the international airports of Geneva, Nice and Zurich.

