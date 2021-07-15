26.8 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...

Zinedine Zidane, on holiday in Ibiza with his pet

Zinedine Zidane retains his summer traditions. Like almost every summer, the former coach of Real Madrid until last season spends some of his vacation in Ibiza

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Zinedine Zidane, on holiday in Ibiza with his pet
Zinedine Zidane in Ibiza @ZIDANE

Recently, the football star has posted an endearing photo smiling broadly at the camera with his Maltese poodle in his arms on board a boat. ‘Holidays 2021,’ was the caption accompanying the photo on Instagram. The little dog joined the family last June, as the Marseille man proudly announced on social media.

His son Luca has also flooded the network with photos of their family holiday. The holidays were enjoyed by Veronique Zidane, Zinedine’s wife, and Driss Zidane, cousin and son of Farid Zidane, the coach’s brother, who passed away on 12th July 2019 after a long illness.

 
 
 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de zidane (@zidane)

The family has also paid tribute to him on social networks. “I love you, uncle. We miss you,” read Luca Zidane’s Instagram story. After spending several days in Ibiza, sailing in the Mediterranean, the family returned home. Driss Zidane posted a photo at the airport, just before boarding. “Game over,” he wrote, before posting a video of the plane landing at Marignane airport, near Marseille.

Zidane, future coach of “Les Bleus”?

On the professional front, Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid and will soon be working on new projects. L’Equipe reports that Zidane will wait until Christmas 2022 to take over at the helm of Les Bleus, as “he sees it as nothing but destiny that he should manage the French national team”. It remains to be seen what the star will do between now and then.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte