Zinedine Zidane, on holiday in Ibiza with his pet

Recently, the football star has posted an endearing photo smiling broadly at the camera with his Maltese poodle in his arms on board a boat. ‘Holidays 2021,’ was the caption accompanying the photo on Instagram. The little dog joined the family last June, as the Marseille man proudly announced on social media.

His son Luca has also flooded the network with photos of their family holiday. The holidays were enjoyed by Veronique Zidane, Zinedine’s wife, and Driss Zidane, cousin and son of Farid Zidane, the coach’s brother, who passed away on 12th July 2019 after a long illness.

The family has also paid tribute to him on social networks. “I love you, uncle. We miss you,” read Luca Zidane’s Instagram story. After spending several days in Ibiza, sailing in the Mediterranean, the family returned home. Driss Zidane posted a photo at the airport, just before boarding. “Game over,” he wrote, before posting a video of the plane landing at Marignane airport, near Marseille.

Zidane, future coach of “Les Bleus”?

On the professional front, Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid and will soon be working on new projects. L’Equipe reports that Zidane will wait until Christmas 2022 to take over at the helm of Les Bleus, as “he sees it as nothing but destiny that he should manage the French national team”. It remains to be seen what the star will do between now and then.