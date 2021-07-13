Govern “inclined to grant” vaccinated people access to nightclubs

The Balearic Govern is “inclined to grant access to nightlife venues to those who have been fully vaccinated”. This was stated yesterday by the Minister of Tourism, Labour and Economy, Iago Negueruela, during his appearance at a press conference in which, as spokesman for the Executive, he explained the agreements reached by the Consell de Govern of the Autonomous Community. This is the first time that the Consellar has declared himself clearly in favour of adopting this measure, which was proposed last week by the association Ocio de Ibiza, made up of some 40 nightclubs and half a dozen large discotheques.

The members of Ocio de Ibiza, who held an emergency meeting last Thursday afternoon, decided to ask the Govern that, from 26 July (when the clubs will be able to reopen their doors after a season and a half of closure), only those clients who can certify that they have been vaccinated within the corresponding guidelines (double or single, depending on the type of vaccination or whether they have already had the disease) can enter the clubs. In the event that the Govern gives its approval, neither an antigen test nor a PCR will be enough to gain entry to a dance venue. A spokesperson for the Balearic Ministry of Tourism said on Friday that they would examine the proposal and admitted that, if implemented, it would be a win-win situation: for the clubs because it would ensure they did not become sources of infection, and for the Executive itself because it believes that this would boost vaccination.

In fact, that was precisely what Negueruela argued yesterday in explicit support of the Ocio de Ibiza proposal: it would “encourage vaccination” and “guarantee safety conditions in high-capacity venues,” said the Consellar, who added that the Executive “will evaluate it in the coming weeks”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.