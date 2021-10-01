If you’re looking for a luxury property in Ibiza, you can’t miss out on this opportunity. Oasis Balear has developed the 22 villas planned in the luxury development of Can Aubarca are located in a privileged corner of the island of Ibiza, set in the heart of nature, surrounded by countryside. At the same time, the complex is close to Ibiza, the nerve centre of the island and the UNESCO World Heritage City.

This housing development in Ibiza is immersed in a true oasis of peace, between the forest and the sea. The real estate project advocates for the perfect balance between the highest quality materials and sustainability, in a development where each home has been designed to blend in perfectly with the environment while at the same time protecting and nurturing it.

A sustainable construction in Ibiza

Each of the villas, customisable and adaptable to the needs and tastes of their owners, are eco-friendly buildings providing direct solutions for land usage, through the way the land is used. Can Aubarca has, for example, a water collection system for each of its swimming pools and for irrigation, as well as a water well for exclusive use that meets all drinking requirements.

Accordingly, the soil extracted during construction is being reprocessed and reused in various ways in the development, such as topsoil for gardens and green roofs or limestone for the cladding of the walls of terraces and the interiors of the villas.

Luxury homes that seamlessly integrate with their environment

To live in harmony with the island’s breathtaking light and the nature that surrounds these extraordinary villas, each home is carefully constructed to make the most of the natural light and give each home a unique warmth. As part of this, elements as essential as the large windows of each villa are made of glass to take advantage of the island’s views and climate, and are also fitted with energy efficient solar-controlled chambers to ensure high thermal insulation throughout the building.

Other energy saving measures include aerothermal heating: a system in which the air conditioning and heating are controlled to use the heat from the machinery to produce domestic hot water, which is a clear energy saver, and high efficiency lamps that have low energy consumption and can be found throughout the complex.

Ibiza’s nature is preserved through passive architecture

The passive architecture of Can Aubarca, where each dwelling has a built surface area of between 454 and 662 square metres, drastically reduces energy needs which is why this development has A rated Energy Certificates, certifying it as having low consumption of energy resources, as well as low CO2 emissions.

Luxury is also in the security

Can Aubarca also has a complete security system in which artificial intelligence is present, which means a real access control, as well as a 24-hour registration.

It also has a control of security professionals throughout the day and night to ensure the privacy and peace of mind of its owners. the privacy and peace of mind of the owners.

