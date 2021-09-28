Hospitality sector in Ibiza: “It’s high time all restrictions were lifted”

The hospitality sector values “the new steps” being taken on the road to “the new normality” , according to the president of the Ibiza Bars and Restaurants Association (ABRE), Juan Olmos, who believes that with the cumulative incidence of covid cases and vaccination levels achieved, “we should already be closer to 100% occupancy of the premises, including bars”.

In this respect Verónica Juan, the president of the Ibiza and Formentera Small and Medium-Sized Bars, Cafés and Restaurante Association (Pimeef), argues that “it is high time all the restrictions were lifted”. In fact, Juan says that she doesn’t quite understand why full occupation of the indoor areas is not allowed, although “the important thing is to move towards normality”. She stresses that now that the good weather is supposedly coming to an end “the issue of indoor areas is important” and predicts that “before the end of the year” the extra terrace space made available to premises will come to an end.

The Pimeef representative also welcomes the reopening of nightclubs because it will help “boost nightlife. “It is important for the restaurant industry because, otherwise, people stay at home. “I wish it had come sooner“, she says.

The president of ABRE also complains that the ban on smoking on terraces has not been lifted: “This is going to be a problem on rainy days. This ban has been lifted on the streets after accepting that it does not imply a greater risk, so it makes no sense for it to be maintained on terraces.”