Hippy Market in Punta Arabí to be self-managed by vendors

“Thanks to the tenacity of our Board of Directors, the unanimous support of the members -most of us self-employed- and the mediation of the owner of the property and the City Council of Santa Eulalia, last Wednesday the HippyMarket opened its doors to the public,” says the association in its press release. An opening that, after the departure of Azuline Hotels – which until now managed the market – will be self-managed by the traders involved.

An agreement that, they say, has been ratified in writing with the owner of the space in which the Punta Arabí Hippy Market takes place, which is the businesswoman Francisca Sánchez, who, according to the association, has been “empathetic and collaborative”. “Thus, Francisca Sánchez gives the management of the market and the use of the facilities to the Association of Vendors, free of charge for the remainder of the season,” they report.

