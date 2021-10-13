22.8 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, October 15, 2021
Hippy Market in Punta Arabí to be self-managed by vendors

The traders' association announces an agreement that guarantees the continuity of the Punta Arabí hippy market located in es Canar

David Ventura
Updated:
Customers in Punta Arabí Hippy Market, located in es Canar, Santa Eulalia del Río. DI.

The Avehmpa association, which brings together vendors who have a stall at the Hippy Market in Punta Arabi, announced yesterday in a press release that it has reached an agreement with the ownder of the property that guarantees the continuity of the market. Thus, this Wednesday the Hippy Market reopens its doors but from now on the sellers themselves are in charge of the organization and management of the event.

“Thanks to the tenacity of our Board of Directors, the unanimous support of the members -most of us self-employed- and the mediation of the owner of the property and the City Council of Santa Eulalia, last Wednesday the HippyMarket opened its doors to the public,” says the association in its press release. An opening that, after the departure of Azuline Hotels – which until now managed the market – will be self-managed by the traders involved.

The street market reopens its doors and from now on will do so with the direct management of its traders

decoration

An agreement that, they say, has been ratified in writing with the owner of the space in which the Punta Arabí Hippy Market takes place, which is the businesswoman Francisca Sánchez, who, according to the association, has been “empathetic and collaborative”. “Thus, Francisca Sánchez gives the management of the market and the use of the facilities to the Association of Vendors, free of charge for the remainder of the season,” they report.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

