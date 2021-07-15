A window to contemporary African art in Ibiza

This gallery in Santa Gertrudis, which also operates as a designer furniture shop, is hosting works by ten renowned African artists from seven different countries whose creations have been exhibited in some of the world’s most prestigious museums and form part of major public and private collections.

In ‘África También’ there is space for installation, sculpture, painting, drawing and, above all, photography. The list of participants includes several artists who were or are dedicated to this discipline, such as Seydou Keïta (1921-2001, Mali-Paris), who was an official photographer for the Mali government; and Malick Sidibé (1935-2016, Mali), who, with his camera, captured the cultural, social and nocturnal vibrancy of Bamako, the capital of Mali, following the country’s independence. Also present in the exhibition is the work of J.D. ‘Okhai Ojeikere (1930-2014, Nigeria), who dedicated 40 years of his life to photographing the hairstyles of different ethnic groups in his country, of which some examples can be seen in ‘África También’. There are also images by Felipe Branquihno (1977, Mozambique), who explores the reality of his country through his work.