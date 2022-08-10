The unique culinary experience ‘Le Petit Chef’ arrives on the island

Le Petit Chef – Master of ceremonies

In charge of this event is the unique master of ceremonies, Le Petit Chef. This animated character is a seven-year-old cook from Marseille who, at six centimeters tall, will show the audience how to prepare the dishes they will later taste.

The main theme of the show will be a virtual story with music that offers the experience of an interactive show. All this audiovisual material that will be intertwined with the culinary aspect is designed by the Belgian artist collective Skullmapping, which started its activities in 2010 formed by Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck, and the company 2Spicy Entertainment GmbH.

