25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...

The unique culinary experience ‘Le Petit Chef’ arrives on the island

The avant-garde show 'Le Petit Chef' will be open to a maximum of 20 guests per session.

miguel-gonzalez
Updated:
The culinary experience 'Le Petit Chef' arrives on the island
The avant-garde show 'Le Petit Chef' will be open to a maximum of 20 guests per session.

The hotel Agroturismo Sa Talaia will host the culinary experience ‘Le Petit Chef’, sponsored by the hotel chain that owns the establishment, Palladium Hotel Group. This event, which is defined as “a unique culinary and interactive performance”, combines 3D projections with the tasting of a menu. The menu is open to a maximum of 20 guests, visitors or residents at each session and has options for children and vegetarian diners.

Le Petit Chef – Master of ceremonies

In charge of this event is the unique master of ceremonies, Le Petit Chef. This animated character is a seven-year-old cook from Marseille who, at six centimeters tall, will show the audience how to prepare the dishes they will later taste.

The main theme of the show will be a virtual story with music that offers the experience of an interactive show. All this audiovisual material that will be intertwined with the culinary aspect is designed by the Belgian artist collective Skullmapping, which started its activities in 2010 formed by Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck, and the company 2Spicy Entertainment GmbH.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte