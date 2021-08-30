Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, will open his next restaurant in Ibiza. The Turkish chef has twenty restaurants around the world, but this will be his first in Spain. The chef himself has shared with his more than 37 million Instagram followers the moment of the signing of the contract.
Gökçe has also shared a video on his networks in which he appears on a plot located on Avenida 8 de Agosto in Vila that could indicate the location of the new restaurant.
Salt Bae is probably the most viral chef on the internet. He has earned his fame for his shows when it comes to cutting meat and pouring salt, something for which many have paid around a thousand euros.
Footballers Mbappé and Benzema, actor Jason Statham and the late Maradona have been among the numerous famous faces who have enjoyed the Turkish chef’s cooking and show.
