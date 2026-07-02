Popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos has shared his experience at Sublimotion Ibiza, a high-end immersive gastronomy concept located on the island and known for being one of the most expensive restaurants in the world, with prices exceeding €1,750 per guest.

Unlike the typical setup of 12 guests per night, Ibai attended the experience in an unusually intimate format alongside his friend Reven, a rarity even for a venue defined by exclusivity. According to chef and creator Paco Roncero, only on two occasions in the restaurant’s 14-year history has the experience been shared by just two diners — previously with Avicii and his partner, and now with Ibai and his companion.

A Celebrity-Frequented Restaurant in Ibiza

Sublimotion Ibiza has hosted some of the world’s most recognisable names, including Christina Aguilera, Lionel Messi and Avicii, reinforcing its reputation as a global benchmark in luxury experiential dining in Ibiza.

The visit begins with Ibai arriving on the island’s coastline, framing Ibiza as not only a nightlife destination but also home to one of the most exclusive culinary experiences in Spain and Europe.

Immersive Gastronomy: Where Fine Dining Meets Theatre and Technology

From the moment guests enter, Sublimotion is designed as a multi-sensory performance rather than a traditional restaurant. Ibai described the entrance as resembling an escape room-style experience, where storytelling begins before diners are seated.

The first dish — a king crab starter — arrives as part of a staged introduction that sets the tone for what follows: a continuous blend of gastronomy, theatre, lighting design, sound engineering and digital storytelling.

One of the most striking moments occurs when restaurant staff suddenly appear through a hidden wall mechanism, reinforcing the illusion that guests are inside a live immersive show rather than a conventional dining room.

A Multi-Sensory Culinary Journey in Ibiza

Throughout the experience, Ibai and Reven move through different visual and thematic universes, including circus-inspired scenes, colour transformations, and synchronized lighting effects that change the environment with each course.

Each dish is integrated into a broader narrative, turning the table into a stage, screen and performance space, where food presentation becomes part of a high-tech artistic production.

Between courses, the experience evolves into a fully immersive journey combining haute cuisine, performance art and digital innovation, designed to surprise diners at every stage.

Sublimotion Ibiza: The World’s Most Expensive Restaurant Experience

Created by chef Paco Roncero, Sublimotion has become internationally recognised as one of the most exclusive luxury dining experiences in Ibiza and the world. Its reputation is driven not only by its premium pricing but by its unique concept that limits access to a very small number of guests each night.

The recent visit by Ibai Llanos highlights Ibiza’s growing position as a hub for luxury tourism, immersive experiences and high-end gastronomy, reinforcing the island’s global appeal beyond its traditional nightlife scene.