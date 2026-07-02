Illegal Mega Party in Ibiza Sparks Drug Offences, Traffic Chaos and Police Operation in Santa Gertrudis

The Local Police of Santa Eulària launched an early morning operation on Wednesday, 1 July, after detecting a large illegal party held at a rural property in Santa Gertrudis, Ibiza, where several hundred people had gathered.

The intervention involved multiple units, including three Local Police patrols, officers from the Accident Reporting Unit, members of the Preventive Action Group (GAP), and the duty officer. The Guardia Civil Traffic Unit also supported the operation with two additional teams deployed to manage road safety in the area.

Drug Offences and Traffic Violations Recorded During Ibiza Party Raid

Authorities reported significant enforcement action during the operation, including the removal of six vehicles and the issuance of approximately 15 drug possession reports.

In addition, four drivers tested positive for narcotics, although no alcohol-related offences were detected. The event also caused widespread traffic congestion and illegal parking around the rural property, with officers identifying dozens of attendees during the operation.

Hundreds of Attendees Gather at Unlicensed Ibiza Rural Property

According to the Santa Eulària Town Council, the illegal gathering was organised using two external meeting points — one in a parking area in Sant Rafel and another in Santa Gertrudis village, from where attendees were transported to the rural estate.

At the time of the police intervention, several hundred people were present both inside and outside the property, with estimates suggesting the number of attendees could exceed 200 individuals, although access to the interior was restricted.

Images of the illegal macro party on a farm in Santa Gertrudis | DI

Ibiza Illegal Party Held at Property Without Tourist Licence

The GAP unit identified the individual linked to the property ownership company and confirmed that the estate does not hold a tourist rental licence. Preliminary checks indicate that the owner resides at the property and that it is not officially rented for tourist use.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident as a potential illegal party operation in Ibiza rural housing, gathering evidence to support possible judicial proceedings.

Ongoing Investigation Into Unauthorised Events in Ibiza

The Santa Eulària Local Police remain engaged in further investigations to compile evidence required for court action, aiming to formally establish the illegal nature of the event and associated offences.

The case highlights ongoing concerns in Ibiza over unauthorised parties in rural properties, particularly during the peak summer season, where large gatherings can lead to drug-related incidents, road safety risks, and public disorder.