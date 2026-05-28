Nuria Moreno: “Luxury Tourism in Ibiza Must Be Built on Respect for the Island’s Identity”

Ibiza Luxury Destination gathered its members for a strategic working breakfast at Riomar Ibiza Hotel to unveil its new sustainability roadmap and reinforce its commitment to responsible premium tourism in Ibiza.

Developed in collaboration with sustainability consultancy Honu Projects, the new plan establishes a clear framework of actions and measurable objectives for member companies. The initiative aims to strengthen Ibiza’s position as a leading international luxury tourism destination while promoting a more sustainable and environmentally conscious tourism model.

The strategy focuses on protecting Ibiza’s natural, cultural, and social heritage, while also supporting the local economy and encouraging responsible business practices across the luxury travel sector.

During the event, Ibiza Luxury Destination president Nuria Moreno defended “a luxury model based on authenticity and respect for Ibiza’s identity,” highlighting the importance of balancing exclusivity, sustainability, and high-end visitor experiences.

The organization also emphasized that many of its members have already implemented ESG policies and sustainability certifications. The new strategic framework will help coordinate and expand these initiatives under a shared long-term vision.

The meeting additionally served to strengthen collaboration among companies within the association and to exchange proposals aimed at maintaining Ibiza’s international positioning in the high-end tourism segment.

As global travelers increasingly seek sustainable luxury experiences, Ibiza Luxury Destination continues to promote Ibiza as a benchmark for responsible luxury tourism in the Mediterranean.