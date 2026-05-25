Es Figueral Comes Alive with Adventure, Sea and Nature During the 3rd Enjoy Ibiza Day

Enjoy Ibiza Activities, the experience club promoted by the Tourism Promotion Board of Ibiza and funded by the Ibiza Island Council, celebrated the third edition of the Enjoy Ibiza Day on Sunday, May 24. The event was designed to showcase the wide range of outdoor experiences and sustainable tourism activities offered by its member companies across the island of Ibiza.

From early morning, Es Figueral beach became the meeting point for families, groups of friends and nature lovers looking to enjoy a full day of adventure on land and at sea. At 9:00 a.m., the most adventurous participants departed in single kayaks towards the islet of Tagomago, guided by Kayak-Ibiza and supported by the safety boat operated by Anfibios Ibiza.

Outdoor Activities and Sustainable Tourism in Northern Ibiza

Starting at 10:00 a.m., the rest of the program continued with a variety of eco-friendly and wellness-focused activities designed to highlight the natural beauty of northern Ibiza.

On land, Emove Ibiza, through its new brand Retro Rides Ibiza, transported participants to the island’s bohemian and authentic spirit with a scenic electric mehari tour through some of Ibiza’s most iconic northern locations, including Port de Sant Miquel, Benirràs and Cala Sant Vicent.

Meanwhile, Ibiza Nature guided an eight-kilometre circular hiking route around Es Figueral, allowing participants to discover the local flora, Mediterranean landscapes and the ecological value of the area.

At sea, calm waters provided ideal conditions for water sports and wellness activities. SUP Yoga Ibiza hosted a paddle board yoga session directly from the beach, combining mindfulness, balance and connection with nature. In addition, Kayak-Ibiza instructors led several group activities including Big SUP sessions, paddle surfing and a short kayak excursion to Pou des Lleó, creating a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, teamwork and refreshing swims in the crystal-clear waters of Ibiza.

At 2:00 p.m., participants, instructors and organizers gathered at the Invisa Hotel Cala Verde for a shared lunch featuring traditional paellas, fresh salads, fruit and desserts, offering a relaxed opportunity to exchange experiences from the day.

Art, Chess and Community Spirit Close the Event

The afternoon program continued on the hotel terrace with creative and cultural activities for all ages. Ibiza Eco Tours organized a tote bag painting workshop focused on sustainability and artistic expression, while Chess Ibiza hosted a dynamic chess tournament that brought together players and spectators in a friendly atmosphere.

The organizers also thanked collaborating companies such as Trasmapi, which provided caps for all participants, and Photo Film Ibiza, responsible for capturing the best moments of the event through professional photography and video coverage.

The 3rd Enjoy Ibiza Day once again positioned itself as one of the island’s leading events for active tourism, family experiences and sustainable outdoor activities, promoting Ibiza as a destination that combines adventure, wellness and nature throughout the year.