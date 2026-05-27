Explore Cala Comte, Cala Bassa and Cala Tarida in One Day: The Beach Hopper Ibiza Boat Excursion

The Beach Hopper is one of the most complete daytime boat excursions in Ibiza, offering visitors the chance to discover some of the island’s most famous beaches and hidden coastal spots in a single experience. Departing from San Antonio at 10:15, this all-inclusive Ibiza boat trip combines sightseeing, water sports, beach stops, food and unlimited drinks while cruising along the island’s spectacular west coast.

The excursion begins with a scenic journey to the famous Caves of Love, one of Ibiza’s most picturesque coastal landmarks. Guests will then enjoy free time at two of the island’s most iconic beaches: Cala Bassa and Cala Comte, both internationally known for their crystal-clear waters, white sand and Mediterranean scenery.

One of the highlights of The Beach Hopper experience is a 60-minute stop at Cala Tarida dedicated entirely to water activities. Guests can enjoy paddle surfing, snorkelling, swimming and floating noodles directly from the boat while surrounded by Ibiza’s turquoise coastline.

Lunch is served during the excursion, and unlimited drinks are included on board throughout the trip, creating a relaxed and social atmosphere ideal for couples, groups and visitors looking to experience Ibiza from the sea.

After exploring Ibiza’s coastline and beaches, the boat returns to San Antonio at 15:30 following a full day of sun, swimming and Mediterranean views.