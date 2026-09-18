Fira Marinera Returns to Ibiza: Four Days of Pirates and Sailors in Sant Antoni

The popular maritime-themed fair will return to Sant Antoni from September 24 to 27, with the full programme to be presented next Monday

The Fira Marinera de Sant Antoni is set to return to Ibiza this September for its 15th edition, bringing four days of maritime-themed entertainment, traditional crafts, gastronomy and family activities to the municipality from September 24 to 27.

The Sant Antoni Town Council will officially present the details of this year’s event on Monday, September 21, at 10:30 a.m., at the municipal headquarters.

The presentation will be attended by Miguel Tur, Councillor for Tourism, Festivities and Local Economic Development at Sant Antoni Town Council, together with Martha Velandia, representing the company responsible for organising the Fira Marinera.

What to expect from the 15th edition of the Fira Marinera

The presentation will reveal the main new features and activities planned for this year’s edition of the popular event, which will once again transform Sant Antoni into a setting inspired by the world of sailors, pirates and maritime traditions.

The 15th Fira Marinera will run from Thursday, September 24, to Sunday, September 27, offering visitors and residents four days of entertainment and activities throughout the municipality.

The 2025 Sant Antoni Marine Fair | J.A.RIERA

Last year’s Fira Marinera

The previous edition, held last year, set a high bar with a packed programme that attracted visitors with a wide range of entertainment and leisure activities.

Among the highlights were an artisan market, food stalls offering a variety of gastronomic options, live music, street performances and activities for children.

The programme also featured pirate-themed characters, batucada performances, storytelling sessions and fire shows, adding to the festive atmosphere throughout the event.

One of the most eagerly anticipated moments of the fair was the capture of the dragon, a spectacular part of the programme that once again provided one of the event’s most memorable scenes.

With the new edition just around the corner, Sant Antoni is preparing to once again fill its streets with pirates, sailors, music, food and family entertainment during four days dedicated to the town’s maritime character.