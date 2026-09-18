Ibiza Luxury Destination Brings Together 40 International Luxury Travel Agencies

International tourism professionals will explore Ibiza’s luxury travel offering and discover the island’s exclusive experiences and services

Ibiza is preparing to welcome dozens of international luxury travel professionals as the island hosts the second edition of Journeys Ibiza Luxury Edition from September 22 to 25.

The event will bring together travel agencies, travel advisors and companies specialising in luxury tourism, providing an opportunity for international professionals to discover the range of high-end services and experiences available in Ibiza.

The event is organised by Journeys Global and Ibiza Luxury Destination (ILD), the product club of the Fomento del Turismo de Ibiza tourism association, with the support of the Consell de Ibiza and Ibiza Travel.

Ibiza Luxury Destination to hold 25 meetings with luxury travel specialists

Ibiza Luxury Destination will play a prominent role throughout the four-day event, holding 25 one-to-one meetings with travel agencies and travel advisors specialising in luxury tourism.

The aim is to give these professionals a first-hand look at the products and experiences offered by companies belonging to the club.

Alongside these individual meetings, the programme will include a series of professional events and networking opportunities. Across the different activities, Ibiza Luxury Destination expects to connect with around 40 agencies and tourism professionals.

Discovering Ibiza beyond luxury hotels and restaurants

Journeys Ibiza Luxury Edition aims to showcase an Ibiza that goes beyond its luxury hotels and restaurants.

The island’s tourism offering also encompasses nature, culture, wellness, yachting and personalised experiences, providing a broader picture of what Ibiza can offer travellers looking for high-end and tailor-made holidays.

The event will give local businesses the opportunity to present this offering to professionals who specialise in a type of traveller seeking exclusive services, quality and personalised attention.

The organisers also highlight the importance of cooperation between businesses and public administrations in promoting Ibiza in specialised international tourism markets.

A closer look at the island for selected participants

Once the professional event comes to an end, a small group of participants will have the opportunity to stay on in Ibiza and take part in a familiarisation trip around the island.

During the visit, they will discover different destinations, tourism resources and experiences across Ibiza, allowing them to gain first-hand knowledge of the island’s tourism offering and its main attractions.

The initiative is intended to give participating travel professionals a more direct understanding of what to see and experience in Ibiza, as well as the range of options available to luxury travellers.

15 years of Ibiza Luxury Destination

Ibiza Luxury Destination is part of the Fomento del Turismo de Ibiza association, which was founded in 1933.

The club has 15 years of experience promoting high-end tourism on the island and brings together companies connected with the luxury travel sector.

Its portfolio includes businesses and services related to hospitality, exclusive experiences and personalised service, with the aim of promoting Ibiza’s most sophisticated tourism offering to specialised markets and international travellers.