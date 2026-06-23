€10,000 in Prizes for Photographers Showcasing the Balearic Sea and Inspiring Marine Conservation

The MARE Foto2026 Balearic Sea Conservation Photography Competition has officially opened submissions for its seventh edition, inviting photographers from around the world to use the power of imagery to promote marine conservation, environmental awareness, and knowledge of the Balearic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

Applications will remain open until September 15, 2026, with entries accepted through the official MARE platform. The competition continues its mission of positioning photography as a tool for education, engagement, and action in support of marine ecosystems.

Photography That Tells the Story of the Mediterranean

Open to photographers of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels, MARE Foto2026 allows participants to submit up to 20 digital images connected to the Balearic Sea, Mediterranean biodiversity, marine wildlife, coastal landscapes, and underwater environments.

Eligible photographs may be taken above water, partially submerged, or fully underwater. Images must have been captured within the last five years and cannot have received awards in previous editions of the competition.

Beyond technical excellence and visual impact, organizers are looking for powerful storytelling photography capable of highlighting environmental challenges and conservation successes. Each image must therefore include a short explanatory text describing its context, ecological significance, and conservation message.

Categories for Young, Amateur, and Professional Photographers

The competition features three participation levels:

Youth (under 16 years old)

(under 16 years old) Amateur (16 years and older)

(16 years and older) Expert (16 years and older)

Expert finalists will be required to provide RAW files for verification.

Participants over the age of 16 may enter six thematic categories:

MARE Animalia – Marine wildlife and fauna

– Marine wildlife and fauna MARE Botànica – Marine flora and underwater plant life

– Marine flora and underwater plant life MARE Sapiens – Human interaction with the sea

– Human interaction with the sea MARE Denuntiare – Environmental threats and challenges

– Environmental threats and challenges MARE Nostrum – The Mediterranean Sea and its natural heritage

– The Mediterranean Sea and its natural heritage MARE Popularis – Public Choice Award selected through online voting

€10,000 in Cash Prizes and Underwater Photography Equipment

MARE Foto2026 will distribute a total of €10,000 in prize money, alongside awards and specialized underwater photography gear.

In the Expert category, winners in each thematic section will receive €1,000, while finalist photographs will be awarded €200 honorable mentions.

In the Amateur division, the five best images from the main categories will earn €300 each.

For young photographers, the jury will select five winning entries, each receiving an aquatic exploration kit worth €100.

Meanwhile, the MARE Popularis Public Choice Award will grant €1,000 to the photograph receiving the highest number of public votes.

New Joan Pereyra Honorary Mention Celebrates the Small Wonders of the Sea

One of the most significant additions to this year’s competition is the new “Joan Pereyra: The Small Things” Honorary Mention, dedicated to macro photography and a thoughtful, respectful observation of marine life.

Winning photograph in the ‘MARE Foto’ competition by the late vet to whom this tribute is paid. | Joan Pereyra

The distinction honors Joan Pereyra, a respected veterinarian, diver, photographer, science communicator, and active member of the MARE community, who passed away last year.

According to MARE coordinator Amador Garcías, the tribute reflects Pereyra’s unique way of exploring the sea and aims to draw attention to tiny marine organisms, intricate textures, underwater patterns, and often-overlooked elements that form part of the Mediterranean’s extraordinary biodiversity.

Continued Focus on Marine Protected Areas

The competition will also maintain its Marine Protected Areas Honorary Mention, recognizing photographs that help showcase the beauty, ecological value, and public benefits of protected marine environments across the Balearic Islands.

Both honorary mentions will include three special recognitions, although they do not carry financial awards.

International Jury and Traveling Exhibition Across the Balearic Islands

The judging panel for the seventh edition includes Juan Carlos Calvín, Isabel Díez, and Carolina Wells, who will evaluate entries based on technical quality, originality, creativity, composition, visual impact, and their effectiveness in communicating marine conservation messages.

Award-winning and finalist photographs may become part of a traveling exhibition throughout the Balearic Islands in 2027, bringing audiences closer to the beauty, fragility, and environmental challenges facing Mediterranean marine ecosystems.

Through photography contests, reels competitions, exhibitions, and educational outreach activities, MARE Foto2026 seeks to encourage citizens to see the sea through a new lens and become actively involved in protecting marine biodiversity for future generations.