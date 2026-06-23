Red Scorpionfish: Ibiza’s Prized Mediterranean Delicacy from Sea to Table

Ugly in appearance but extraordinary on the palate, the Red Scorpionfish (Scorpaena scrofa) is one of the hidden treasures of the Mediterranean Sea and a true symbol of Ibiza’s culinary identity. Locally known as Rotja, and elsewhere as Cap Roig, Escorpa, Cabracho or Rascasa, this distinctive fish has earned a reputation among chefs and fish lovers for its rich flavor, gelatinous texture and exceptional versatility in the kitchen.

With its rugged body, venomous spines and vibrant orange-red coloring, the fish may not win beauty contests, but it remains one of the most highly valued species in Ibizan gastronomy. Its popularity stems not from marketing or trends, but from the remarkable quality of its meat and the depth of flavor it brings to traditional Mediterranean dishes.

A Master of Camouflage in the Mediterranean

The Red Scorpionfish inhabits rocky seabeds and deep muddy waters throughout the Mediterranean, typically found at depths ranging from 20 to 350 meters. Younger specimens tend to remain in shallower waters, while larger fish often move closer to the coast during winter and spring.

During daylight hours, the species remains hidden among rocks and crevices, relying on its extraordinary camouflage. At night, it emerges to hunt, remaining motionless until unsuspecting prey comes within reach. Its diet consists mainly of crustaceans, mollusks and small fish, a key reason behind the fish’s distinctive and highly prized flavor profile.

According to local fishermen and marine experts, the fish’s skin often becomes covered with algae, and it sheds its outer layer approximately every two weeks as part of its natural adaptation process.

Like other members of the Scorpaenidae family, the Red Scorpionfish possesses venomous spines capable of causing painful injuries, making careful handling essential.

Why Ibiza Chefs Love the Rotja

The fish typically measures between 30 and 50 centimeters and commonly weighs between 300 grams and 1.2 kilograms, although larger specimens weighing up to three kilograms have occasionally been recorded.

For chef Toni Rodríguez of Can Curreu, the Rotja’s appeal lies in its unmistakable flavor.

Its diet of shellfish and crustaceans gives the fish a taste that is often described as intense, deep and remarkably complex, making it one of the standout ingredients in the island’s seafood cuisine.

Beyond its culinary appeal, the fish is also highly nutritious, offering an excellent source of high-quality protein, while providing significant amounts of vitamins A, D and B, making it a healthy choice as well as a gastronomic delicacy.

Local tradition even regards the fish as a comforting remedy. A simple broth prepared with a small Rotja, rice, onion and carrot has long been considered one of the most nourishing and restorative dishes in Ibizan home cooking.

From the Grill to Ibiza’s Famous Bullit de Peix

Throughout Ibiza, the Red Scorpionfish can be found in fish markets and restaurant menus, particularly during the busy summer tourism season.

The most popular preparations include grilled Rotja, oven-baked scorpionfish, and, above all, its starring role in Bullit de Peix, Ibiza’s iconic seafood stew and one of the island’s most celebrated traditional dishes.

Its market value reflects its status as a premium fish, with prices generally ranging between €30 and €55 per kilogram, depending on size and availability.

Demand rises sharply during the summer months, often exceeding the supply available from Ibiza’s professional fishing fleet. As a result, additional fish are sometimes sourced from mainland Spain and North Africa to meet restaurant demand.

Peix Nostrum: Protecting Authentic Ibiza Seafood

To help consumers identify fish caught by vessels based in Ibiza, the island introduced the Peix Nostrum quality label, a certification designed to protect and promote locally caught seafood.

Since 2016, certified fish have carried a numbered yellow identification tag bearing the seals of Peix Nostrum and Sabors d’Eivissa. This system allows diners and consumers to distinguish genuine Ibiza-caught fish from imported alternatives and supports the island’s commitment to local fishing traditions.

The Roja remains one of the flagship species within the Peix Nostrum program—a true ambassador of Ibiza’s seafood heritage, sustainable fishing culture and Mediterranean gastronomy.

From the rocky seabed to the finest restaurant tables, the Red Scorpionfish continues to represent the authentic flavors of Ibiza and one of the island’s most treasured culinary experiences.