Dani García Group Accelerates Global Expansion with New Openings in Ibiza, Mallorca, Turkey, Morocco and Madrid

Dani García Group is entering a new phase of international growth, expanding its portfolio of acclaimed restaurant concepts across some of the Mediterranean’s most prestigious destinations. After launching Leña Ibiza and Lobito de Mar Ibiza this summer, the group is preparing the opening of Leña Mallorca on 10 July at the Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, while advancing new hospitality projects in Bodrum (Turkey), Morocco and Madrid.

The expansion reflects the company’s long-term strategy of positioning its brands in premium lifestyle destinations where gastronomy, luxury hospitality and travel experiences converge. With more than 25 restaurant projects operating through a combination of owned venues, management agreements, licensing and culinary consultancy, the group continues to establish itself as one of Spain’s most influential restaurant operators.

Ibiza strengthens its position in the group’s Mediterranean strategy

The recent arrival of Leña and Lobito de Mar in Ibiza marks one of the group’s most significant seasonal investments. Leña, the internationally recognised steakhouse concept centred on wood-fired grilling, opened in early June at BLESS Hotel Ibiza, while Lobito de Mar, Dani García’s contemporary interpretation of a Mediterranean seafood restaurant, followed shortly afterwards at The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel.

Both restaurants are part of The Site Ibiza, the new gastronomic destination developed by Palladium Hotel Group, which brings together internationally recognised chefs and restaurant brands within a single luxury hospitality hub. Alongside concepts such as Hell’s Kitchen, StreetXO, COYA, Sublimotion and TATEL, the addition of Leña and Lobito de Mar reinforces Ibiza’s growing reputation as one of Europe’s leading destinations for high-end dining and culinary tourism.

According to Jorge Martín del Cañizo, Culinary Director of Dani García Group, the two restaurant concepts complement one another naturally. Lobito de Mar focuses on the flavours of the Mediterranean and relaxed daytime dining, while Leña delivers a premium evening experience built around expertly grilled meats, open-fire cooking and signature dishes.

Leña Mallorca opens at Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra

The group’s next milestone arrives with the opening of Leña Mallorca, which welcomes guests on 10 July inside the recently opened Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra. The restaurant will initially operate exclusively for hotel guests before opening fully to the public.

While preserving the signature identity that has made Leña one of Spain’s most successful restaurant brands, the Mallorca location will incorporate local Mallorcan ingredients and regional culinary influences, creating an experience tailored to the island while maintaining the concept’s internationally recognised standards.

Further expansion planned for Turkey and Morocco

International growth continues this summer with a seasonal Lobito de Mar pop-up in Bodrum, one of Turkey’s fastest-growing luxury tourism destinations. The temporary restaurant will join the existing Leña Bodrum, expanding the group’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean during the peak holiday season.

Looking ahead, Dani García Group is also preparing new projects on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, south of Casablanca. The development will introduce BiBo and Lobito de Mar, restaurant concepts considered particularly well suited to a coastal destination known for its seafood, fishing heritage and international tourism.

Madrid wave park project scheduled for 2027

Among the group’s most ambitious future developments is a large-scale hospitality collaboration planned for Madrid. Dani García Group is currently working on the culinary strategy for a new wave park being developed next to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, home of Atlético de Madrid.

The project will feature multiple dining concepts, international menus and an innovative food hall-style offering that combines dishes from several of the group’s restaurant brands. According to the current roadmap, the venue is expected to open ahead of the 2027 UEFA Champions League Final, which is scheduled to take place at the stadium.

A diversified international hospitality group

Today, Dani García Group operates an extensive portfolio of restaurant brands spanning Spain, the Middle East and Europe. Its collection includes Leña, Lobito de Mar, BiBo, the two-Michelin-starred Smoked Room, Tragabuches, Dani Brasserie, Casa Dani and several additional hospitality concepts.

Rather than relying on a single operating model, the company combines restaurant ownership, hotel partnerships, brand licensing and culinary consultancy, allowing it to expand internationally while maintaining consistent standards in gastronomy, service, design and guest experience.

This flexible approach continues to position Dani García Group among the most dynamic hospitality companies in Europe, with a strategy focused on premium destinations, internationally recognised restaurant brands and sustainable long-term growth.