Calvin Harris Enters Guinness World Records After 1.6 Million-Person DJ Set

The Scottish DJ and producer is returning to the island for another double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza this season.

Calvin Harris, one of the biggest names in electronic music and a long-time Ibiza resident, has officially entered the Guinness World Records after attracting 1.6 million people to a single DJ set in São Paulo, Brazil. The Scottish artist has set a new record for the largest attendance ever recorded at a DJ set performed by a solo artist.

A record-breaking performance in São Paulo

The record was achieved during Harris’ performance on February 8 as part of São Paulo’s Carnival celebrations. The DJ performed to a huge crowd that packed Rua da Consolação, one of the main thoroughfares in the heart of the Brazilian city.

The free event was part of Bloco Skol and marked Harris’ return to Brazil after more than a decade, according to Mixmag. During his set, the producer played some of the biggest hits from throughout his career in front of a crowd whose extraordinary size has now been officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

Harris himself celebrated the achievement on social media. “Wow! I now hold the world record for the biggest attendance for a DJ set by a single artist. Only in Brazil! This was a truly insane day,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Truly extraordinary”

Guinness World Records official adjudicator Will Munford highlighted the unprecedented scale of the performance. “Calvin Harris has spent years creating music that brings people together, so seeing that reflected on this scale is truly extraordinary,” he said, according to Mixmag.

“We are delighted to officially recognise him with the Guinness World Records title for the largest audience for a DJ set by a single artist,” Munford added.

Calvin Harris returns to Ibiza with a double residency

Calvin Harris has maintained a close professional relationship with Ibiza for years. The DJ owns the Terramasia estate on the island, and he and Vick Hope welcomed their first and only child in Ibiza in 2025.

Last summer, Harris became the first artist to hold two residencies at the same Ibiza club during a single season, following the high demand for his performances at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

This season, the Scottish DJ and producer is repeating the formula with another double residency at the iconic Ibiza venue, once again making him one of the major names on the island’s electronic music calendar.