Ibiza Town
Friday, January 13, 2023
Urbanism on Ibiza: Porroig and 7 other “false urban” areas in Sant Josep may end up as rural land

The proposal of the Provisional Planning Rules states that these currently urban lands, among them sa Canal, sa Revista and a land adjacent to the dolphinarium of the Natural Park and the point of Caló d'en Real, may meet the conditions of the Govern's decree to be declassified and changed to rural land.

Eugenio Rodriguez Martos
Updated:
Urbanism on Ibiza: Porroig and 7 other
The proposal of the Provisional Planning Rules states that these currently urban lands, among them sa Canal, sa Revista and a land adjacent to the dolphinarium of the Natural Park and the point of Caló d'en Real, may meet the conditions of the Govern's decree to be declassified and changed to rural land.

The urbanized area of Porroig and seven other development areas, including sa Canal, sa Revista and a strip next to the old dolphinarium in the Natural Park of ses Salines or the tip of Caló d’en Real, all in Sant Josep, are affected by the decree 10/2022 of urgent measures in urban planning approved last week by the Balearic Govern and may become rural land.

Of the total 83 development areas in unconsolidated urban land also called “false urban” (those lacking services to comply with the conditions established by law to be urban), included in the proposal of Provisional Planning Rules (NPP) by Sant Josep to be ordered through a special plan, eight may be directly declassified. In any case, the first vice president of the Consell, Mariano Juan points out that the following should be done with a “case by case” review to “further refine” whether or not the Govern’s new urban planning decree affects them.

El Área De Actuación De Sa Revista, En El Parque Natural De Ses SalinesThe sa Revista development area in the Natural Park of ses Salines | D. I

The new urban planning decree, approved to enforce the previous decree (9/2020), determines that unconsolidated urban land in which the municipality’s planning has not been adapted to the Insular Territorial Plan (PTI). The regulation specifies that it affects those lands in which “urban development” actions must be executed, which have not begun, in order to provide urban services; that is to say, water supply, sewage, sidewalks, lighting….

In addition, they cannot be surrounded on more than two-thirds of their perimeter by fully urbanized land. A final condition is that the deadlines foreseen in the planning or urbanization project for the development must have expired and that the delay is not the responsibility of the Administration.

El Área De Actuación Colindante Al Antiguo Delfinario Del Parque Natural De Ses Salines.

The development area adjacent to the old dolphinarium of the Natural Park of ses Salines. | D. I

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

