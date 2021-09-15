25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Trial of British man who beat young man to death in Ibiza adjourned

The incident occurred in July 2018 when the aggressor, a 24-year-old man, threw numerous punches at another 21-year-old man, killing him

Europa Press
Updated:
After being arrested in July 2018, the offender exits the Ibiza courts.

The trial by popular Jury that was to try a 24-year-old British man in Palma on Monday for murder after he allegedly punched another British man (also 21 and English) to death during a fight in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, has been adjourned for the moment at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is asking for 18 years in prison, according to the TSJIB in a press release.

According to the Prosecutor’s statement, the events occurred between 6am and 8am on July 18th, 2018 in an apartment where the accused was with other fellow citizens.

The Prosecutor’s version of events suggests that at one point there was an argument, provoked by spitting, between the alleged aggressor and another person who was in the apartment, who allegedly struggled with each other. Apparently, the victim tried to separate the two in order to stop the fight, which the accused allegedly refused to do before punching him hard in the head, leaving him dazed and semi-conscious on the floor.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

