Sant Antoni explains to hoteliers his actions to diversify the tourist offer

The next campaigns starting this summer will focus on tourism in the north of Spain and the Netherlands

The meeting with the hoteliers was held at the City Council. ASA.

The Sant Antoni City Council explained on Monday to the hoteliers of Ibiza the promotional actions it has carried out to “diversify the municipality’s tourism offer”, including “innovative campaigns such as Sant Antoni Km0, which promotes gastronomic quality, and Iconos, a week of LGTBI culture and leisure to be held this September”.

The Councilor for Tourism and Festivities, Miguel Tur, and the Government and Environment Councilor, Neus Mateu, met with representatives of the Hotel Business Federation (Feihf), to whom they also detailed that the next promotional campaigns, “starting this summer, will be aimed at Dutch and northern Spain tourism.”

