Sant Antoni celebrates this Saturday the Fira del Peix i el Marisc de Ibiza (Fish and Seafood Fair of Ibiza)

The promenade of Sant Antoni will be filled again this Saturday, March 29, with the flavors of the Mediterranean in a new edition of the Fira del Peix i del Marisc d’Eivssa, organized by the City Council, in collaboration with the Fishermen’s Guild of the town, the Consell de Ibiza, Peix Nostrum and Ports IB. It is a gastronomic event that promotes the consumption of local fish and pays tribute to the fishing tradition of the municipality and the island.The fair will be held in the Passeig de la Mar, from the fishermen’s wharf, and will feature five catering stalls where tapas will be offered for 5 euros and special portions for 9 euros, with traditional Ibizan recipes and innovative dishes made with fresh seafood. In addition, there will be a special stand of the Fishermen’s Guild, where they will prepare different tapas, as well as an information table of Ibiza Sabors.

In the meals to be prepared, a wide variety of fresh products will be used with the aim of providing an outlet for seasonal fish and seafood, among which it is planned to have, mainly, Ibizan prawns, gerret, cuttlefish or rock fish.

Torrada of ‘gerret

The day will begin at 11.30 am with the official opening, followed by an exhibition of ball pagès at 12 pm, by sa Colla de Portmany, to start the tastings. There will also be a torrada of gerret, a very characteristic fish of the island, and live cooking demonstrations by several local establishments.

The fair not only offers gastronomy, but also activities for the whole family. There will be a craft market with nine stalls of the Associació Artesanal de Portmany, a children’s area with face painting and bouncy castles, and live musical performances. From 13.30 to 15.30 hours, we will enjoy the music of the group La Calle, and from 15.30 to 18 hours Dj Kevin will animate the atmosphere.

The event has been presented this Tuesday at noon next to the fishermen’s dock in the Passeig de la Mar, by the councilman of Local Economy Development, Miguel Tur; the councilman of Primary Sector, Miguel Angel Costa; the president of the fishermen’s guild of Sant Antoni, José Castelló, along with different members of the guild, and the president of the Associació Artesanal de Portmany, Carmen Núñez.

“Unique opportunity”

The councilman of Local Economic Development, Miguel Tur, stressed that “this fair is a unique opportunity to know and taste the local seasonal fish, giving visibility to the brand Peix Nostrum,” said Tur, who explained that “the day seeks to publicize and value the work of the fishing industry and the guilds.”

For his part, José Castelló, president of the brotherhood of Sant Antoni, stressed that “will be cooked with the fish caught that morning” and encouraged the entire population to come to the promenade and taste the local product.

The fair, which this year reaches its third edition with the name of Fira del Peix i del Marisc d’Ibiza, is part of one of the essential events of the gastronomic calendar of the island.

