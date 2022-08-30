26.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, September 2, 2022
type here...

Residential blocks for sale with “possibility of tourist rental” on Ibiza

Real estate portals offer dozens of residential buildings on the Internet and assure that they are "unique opportunities" on the island and their profitability is "very high".

Noemí Martínez
Updated:
Residential blocks for sale with
Real estate portals offer dozens of residential buildings on the Internet and assure that they are "unique opportunities" on the island and their profitability is "very high".

Dozens of residential buildings are currently for sale on the island of Ibiza and practically all of them are advertised assuring that their profitability is “very high”. This is explained in the advertisements published on the different online real estate portals, which emphasize that these are “unique opportunities”.

Uno de los anuncios que aparece en la plataforma inmobiliaria. | IDEALISTAOne of the ads appearing on the real estate platform. | IDEALISTA

Various residential buildings for sale

Among the offers is a property in calle Retir, in Dalt Vila, which is sold for 950,000 euros. ‘Fantastic building overlooking the harbor and the sea with two apartments with separate entrances, one is 82 square meters and the other 110 square meters. The building has been recently refurbished and the sale price includes two parking spaces with a term of 50 years’, reads the ad, which insists that ‘it is ideal when it comes to renting’.

A few meters away a “mixed use” building is for sale for 2,415,000 euros. ‘Impressive colonial heritage house of 550 square meters distributed over three levels. The property is divided into four apartments and two commercial premises. All have independent entrance’. In calle sa Carrossa in Dalt Vila, a residential building of 300 square meters is available for 1.6 million euros. ‘Quiet neighborhood’, notes the ad.

In the center of Ibiza Town, a 700 square meter, four-story residential building is for sale for almost 4 million euros. It was built in 2012 and has six apartments ‘with high rental profitability potential’ that also ‘have the possibility of applying for a tourist license’.

In the Ses Figueretes neighborhood, a five-storey residential building is for sale that has open-plan premises on the first floor. It costs 2.6 million euros and is offered as ‘an opportunity to acquire a perfect building in the city to be reconverted into tourist apartments’. ‘On the first floor there was a nightclub, which can be reconverted into a supermarket, cafeteria and/or restaurant as it has a smoke vent. The space is soundproofed and has new air conditioning, but needs refurbishment’, it is stated in the ad.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte