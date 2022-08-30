Residential blocks for sale with “possibility of tourist rental” on Ibiza

Dozens of residential buildings are currently for sale on the island of Ibiza and practically all of them are advertised assuring that their profitability is “very high”. This is explained in the advertisements published on the different online real estate portals, which emphasize that these are “unique opportunities”.

Various residential buildings for sale

Among the offers is a property in calle Retir, in Dalt Vila, which is sold for 950,000 euros. ‘Fantastic building overlooking the harbor and the sea with two apartments with separate entrances, one is 82 square meters and the other 110 square meters. The building has been recently refurbished and the sale price includes two parking spaces with a term of 50 years’, reads the ad, which insists that ‘it is ideal when it comes to renting’.

A few meters away a “mixed use” building is for sale for 2,415,000 euros. ‘Impressive colonial heritage house of 550 square meters distributed over three levels. The property is divided into four apartments and two commercial premises. All have independent entrance’. In calle sa Carrossa in Dalt Vila, a residential building of 300 square meters is available for 1.6 million euros. ‘Quiet neighborhood’, notes the ad.

In the center of Ibiza Town, a 700 square meter, four-story residential building is for sale for almost 4 million euros. It was built in 2012 and has six apartments ‘with high rental profitability potential’ that also ‘have the possibility of applying for a tourist license’.

In the Ses Figueretes neighborhood, a five-storey residential building is for sale that has open-plan premises on the first floor. It costs 2.6 million euros and is offered as ‘an opportunity to acquire a perfect building in the city to be reconverted into tourist apartments’. ‘On the first floor there was a nightclub, which can be reconverted into a supermarket, cafeteria and/or restaurant as it has a smoke vent. The space is soundproofed and has new air conditioning, but needs refurbishment’, it is stated in the ad.

