PCR and antigen tests at stopover: What rules must cruise passengers arriving in the Balearic Islands comply with?

The Balearic health protocol for cruise ships covering national port itineraries is being circulated for review by all parties involved. The Directorate General of Public Health’s proposal follows the guidelines outlined in the plans of the big cruise companies, according to industry sources. The Conselleria considers that it is a feasible proposal, as long as it fits within the legal framework. It is expected to be published in the BOIB next week. The Health department notes in its plan that on May 8 the Government published the agreement of restrictive measures approved for this month of May. With respect to limitations on entry to the community, for the time being a PCR test is still mandatory for non-resident travellers (this could be changed to allow an antigen test or the admission of vaccinated people without a test).

Therefore, domestic cruise ship passengers will be asked for PCR tests or a negative TMA performed 72 hours before boarding.