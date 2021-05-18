PCR and antigen tests at stopover: What rules must cruise passengers arriving in the Balearic Islands comply with?

The Balearic health protocol for cruise ships covering national port itineraries is being circulated for review by all parties involved. The Directorate General of Public Health’s proposal follows the guidelines outlined in the plans of the big cruise companies, according to industry sources. The Conselleria considers that it is a feasible proposal, as long as it fits within the legal framework. It is expected to be published in the BOIB next week.
The Health department notes in its plan that on May 8 the Government published the agreement of restrictive measures approved for this month of May. With respect to limitations on entry to the community, for the time being a PCR test is still mandatory for non-resident travellers (this could be changed to allow an antigen test or the admission of vaccinated people without a test).
Therefore, domestic cruise ship passengers will be asked for PCR tests or a negative TMA performed 72 hours before boarding.
Onboard, an antigen test will have to be carried out after four days at the port of call scheduled in the itinerary in order to comply with the regulations of the Government. “If this is not possible”, the antigen test must be carried out on arrival at the ports of the islands where the ship is going to disembark in order to comply with the archipelago’s regulations.
Smoking is prohibited in enclosed and open spaces without safe distancing and on the terraces of bars and restaurants.
Lifting of the ban on international cruises established by the Directorate General of Merchant Navy a year ago is still pending. The sector believes that it is “in limbo” with the end of the state of alarm and the Balearic PP demands its repeal in the Senate in the face of competition from elsewhere in the Mediterranean.