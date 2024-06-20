Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht arrives in Ibiza

The Mark Zuckerberg‘s megayacht dawned this Wednesday morning on the bay of Portinatx, in the area where the hotel is located Six Senses in Ibiza, according to Forbes magazine. It is the ‘Launchpad’, the superyacht of the American tycoon founder of META (WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook), valued at 300 million euros, which has a heliport and measures 118 meters in length.

The yacht, which was launched in the Netherlands in the spring, is on its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean and arrived in Mallorca on Friday, June 7. According to the portal SuperYachtFan, offers space for 24 passengers and 48 crew members. The American billionaire businessman’s boat reaches a top speed of 20 knots (about 37 km/h).

US tycoon Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his father’s birthday a few days ago with his family on board the megayacht, with which he sailed through Mallorcan waters.

Zuckerberg is enjoying a few days off in the Balearic Islands accompanied by his wife, Priscilla Chanand her three daughters, Maxima, August and Aureliawith whom he arrived last Friday in Mallorca, and also by his parents.

Zuckerberg and his family arrived last Friday in Palma and from Son Sant Joan headed for the megayacht of their property. It was at the ‘Launchpad’ where the couple and their daughters were visited by relatives and acquaintances, who arrived in a boat.

On board the ship, the billionaire’s parents could be seen photographed on one of the decks, prepared to celebrate the 70 years of Edward Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg ranks No. 5 on the Forbes billionaires list with a fortune estimated at 130 billion euros.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.