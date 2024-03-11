Storm forces cancellation of seven maritime routes between Ibiza and Formentera

Saturday has been characterized by heavy rains and a yellow risk persistent rains and strong gusts of wind in Ibiza and Formentera, as announced by the State Meteorological Agency ( Aemet ).

So far, the baleària Company has cancelled several trips due to the storm: The fast ferry ‘Nixe’ from Ibiza to Formentera at 16.30 hours; the one from Formentera to Ibiza at 18 hours; the one from Ibiza to Formentera at 20 hours; it has also cancelled the departure of the ‘Cap de Barbaria’ from Ibiza to Formentera at 20 hours and the one from Formentera to Ibiza at 22 hours.

Trasmapi has cancelled the 18.30 from Ibiza to Formentera and the 19.30 from Formentera to Ibiza. In total seven routes have been cancelledalthough the port of Formentera remains open.

Yellow Alert

The Pitiusas are in yELLOW RISK for strong southwest wind gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour until 5:00 p.m. and for rough seas until midnight with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour (force 7) and waves of three meters.

Rains are widespread and persistent in all the islands, although not very intense. So far, accumulated rainfall of 6 liters per square meter has been recorded in Sant Joan, which will increase. The situation will last the rest of the day.

The minimum temperatures recorded this Saturday have been 6 degrees in Sant Joan, 11 degrees in Sant Antoni and Ibiza, 13 degrees in Formentera and 14 degrees at Ibiza airport.

The weather on Sunday

For this Sunday, the Aemet forecasts that the rains will cease, with only a 10-15% chance of precipitation. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 13 and 17 degrees with skies alternating clear and cloudy. The wind will blow from the west with maximum gusts of up to 35 kilometers per hour.