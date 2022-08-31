Actor Luke Evans enjoys Ibiza with new Spanish partner

The famous British actor Luke Evans, 43, star of successful films (‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Dracula: Untold’ or ‘The Girl on the Train’) and series (‘The Alienist’, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘The Pembrokeshire Crimes’) is a regular on Ibiza, where he usually enjoys beach and marine days.

On this occasion Luke Evans has arrived accompanied by his new partner, the Spanish graphic designer Fran Tomas. Both have shared some images together on their social networks. Although neither of the two has confirmed or denied this relationship, in which they have been in for several months, the truth is that they share all their vacations. In fact, earlier this year both went skiing.

Luke Evans and partner enjoy the water with friends

On this occasion, Luke Evans and Fran Tomas have shown their followers photos and videos sailing in Pitiusas waters accompanied by a group of friends.

Previously to Fran Tomas, Luke Evans was dating Argentinean art director Rafael Olarra, but the relationship broke up in early 2021.

The British actor’s latest work has been the role of a coachman in the film ‘Pinocchio‘, directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Tom Hanks and scheduled for release on September 8th.

