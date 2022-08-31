26.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, September 2, 2022
type here...

Actor Luke Evans enjoys Ibiza with new Spanish partner

The star of 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Dracula: Untold' or 'The Girl on the Train', Luke Evans rests on the island in good company.

Jorge López
Updated:
Actor Luke Evans enjoys Ibiza with new Spanish partner
The star of 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Dracula: Untold' or 'The Girl on the Train', Luke Evans rests on the island in good company.

The famous British actor Luke Evans, 43, star of successful films (‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Dracula: Untold’ or ‘The Girl on the Train’) and series (‘The Alienist’, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘The Pembrokeshire Crimes’) is a regular on Ibiza, where he usually enjoys beach and marine days.

On this occasion Luke Evans has arrived accompanied by his new partner, the Spanish graphic designer Fran Tomas. Both have shared some images together on their social networks. Although neither of the two has confirmed or denied this relationship, in which they have been in for several months, the truth is that they share all their vacations. In fact, earlier this year both went skiing.

Luke Evans and partner enjoy the water with friends

On this occasion, Luke Evans and Fran Tomas have shown their followers photos and videos sailing in Pitiusas waters accompanied by a group of friends.

Previously to Fran Tomas, Luke Evans was dating Argentinean art director Rafael Olarra, but the relationship broke up in early 2021.

The British actor’s latest work has been the role of a coachman in the film ‘Pinocchio‘, directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Tom Hanks and scheduled for release on September 8th.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte