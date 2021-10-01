Ibiza’s nightclubs, ready to fight against excessive tourism

After the decision by the Balearic Govern to allow the reopening of nightclubs on October 8th and while the sector awaits the ruling of the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) that supports entrance into clubs with a certificate covid, representatives of the clubs associated with ‘Ocio de Ibiza’ have held a meeting this morning, as reported by the association itself, with the president of the Consell, Vicent Marí, to address the revival of a sector that has been at a standstill for two years.

The island’s nightlife entrepreneurs are aware that opening their establishments at the end of the summer season is not profitable. However, they say, it is “an opportunity to send a clear message to the outside world that the sector is still alive, that it will return to full capacity next year and will work to remain a world leader. In this sense, they have conveyed to the president of the Consell its “commitment to work with the Administration to combat tourism excesses , and to work for coexistence with the resident population”.

Among the measures proposed, those in charge of the nightclubs associated with ‘Ocio de Ibiza’ have announced that they intend to put an end to the sale of tickets on the street. In addition, they have stated that they are committed, to removing all promotional campaigns for their establishments located on illegal billboards, and to reduce this type of propaganda “in favor of improving the image and brand of Ibiza. Finally, they have assured that they will reduce the distribution of posters and advertising posters for events, using recycled paper if necessary, and will promote the use of new technologies in favour of online promotion and marketing.

