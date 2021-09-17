Ibiza’s nightclubs hope to open in October for the ‘closings’

José Luis Benítez, Ocio de Ibiza, has been “satisfied” at the conclusion of the meeting held today in Palma with the Balearic Minister of Economic Policy, Labour and Tourism, Iago Negueruela, and representatives of Abone to address the situation of the Balearic discos, which have been closed for two years due to the covid crisis.

The manager of Ocio de Ibiza has explained that “the Government has been receptive”, to their demands that are summarized as being able to open some days of October, which would serve to warm up for the next season and show that the sector in Ibiza is alive, active and able to ensure a safe environment.

He has announced that next week they could have a more concrete response from the Government once the report of the Lawyer’s Office of the Government on the ruling of the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) has been drafted, since a discussion table has been created to follow up.