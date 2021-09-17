27.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, September 17, 2021
Ibiza’s nightclubs hope to open in October for the ‘closings’

Ocio de Ibiza ensures that the Government has been receptive to the request

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
File image of a nightclub before the pandemic. | JESUS SIERRA

The Balearic Govern has been receptive to reopen the clubs in Ibiza, with some closing in October, provided it is safe and with health guarantees, as requested by the associations of the sector Ocio de Ibiza and Abone (Mallorca).

José Luis Benítez, Ocio de Ibiza, has been “satisfied” at the conclusion of the meeting held today in Palma with the Balearic Minister of Economic Policy, Labour and Tourism, Iago Negueruela, and representatives of Abone to address the situation of the Balearic discos, which have been closed for two years due to the covid crisis.

The manager of Ocio de Ibiza has explained that “the Government has been receptive”, to their demands that are summarized as being able to open some days of October, which would serve to warm up for the next season and show that the sector in Ibiza is alive, active and able to ensure a safe environment.

He has announced that next week they could have a more concrete response from the Government once the report of the Lawyer’s Office of the Government on the ruling of the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) has been drafted, since a discussion table has been created to follow up.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

