Eight out of ten Ibiza residents believe discotheques are not necessary, according to Prou

Eight out of ten residents in Ibiza believe that discotheques are not necessary on the island, according to the survey carried out by the Prou platform through its social networks.

As reported by the organization in a statement, of the 882 people who participated in the survey, 717 consider that discos are unnecessary for Ibiza compared to 165 participants who consider that they are.

Prou also pointed out that, overall, the survey has reached a potential audience of more than 60,000 people, it can therefore be considered a “broad and generalized” survey that shows that the vast majority of residents believe that discotheques are “totally dispensable” in Ibiza.

For Prou, the survey shows that the participants “in no case” believe that discotheques are necessary for the development of the tourist industry.

It also highlights that, if in the past the oldest and most famous ones were tolerated , nowadays people consider these places “more annoying than necessary” due to the proliferation of parties in the countryside and on the beach.

The platform has also pointed out that this year Ibiza has registered a similar number of tourists to pre-pandemic years, although this summer the discos have been closed. In fact, according to Prou’s conclusions, it is the discotheques that need Ibiza to carry out their business .