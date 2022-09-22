21.4 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 1, 2022
type here...

Ibiza and Formentera’s economy enjoys 21.2% growth during the second quarter of the year

The employers' association CAEB highlights the economy's momentum in all sectors and puts the growth of the whole archipelago at 14.1%.

Fernando Guijarro
Updated:
Ibiza and Formentera's economy grew by 21.2% during the second quarter of the year
The employers' association CAEB highlights the economy's momentum in all sectors and puts the growth of the whole archipelago at 14.1%.

The economy in the Pitiusas Islands closed the second quarter of the year with a year-on-year growth of 21.2%, which is six points higher than in the first quarter, when it stood at 15.2%. In the Balearic Islands as a whole, growth was 14.1%, which has gained some speed compared to the January-March period, when this increase was 13.9%, according to the latest report presented by the employers’ association CAEB. One aspect to underline is that this slight acceleration is registered in all sectors of the economy, given that services have gone from 15.4% in the first quarter to 15.5% in the second quarter thanks to intense tourist activity, industry has gone from 6.1% to 7.8%; and construction from 4.4% to 5.6%.

This momentum in the economy, as highlighted by the aforementioned business organization, has shortened the gap that still exists between the Gross Domestic Product that the islands showed before the pandemic and the current one, and currently stands at 7.1% below 2019. On this point, it should be noted that industry and construction already show higher levels than they did before covid.

Consumption shows a remarkable increase, although in this case with a loss of speed in relation to the first quarter of the year. During the period April-June of this year it grew by 13%, although between January and March it grew by 13.3%. In the case of investment, momentum was gained, rising from 5.8% in the first quarter to 6.9% in the second quarter, despite rising costs.

European economy slowing

Despite the above, the president of CAEB, Carmen Planas, recalled that the main European economies have begun to slow down, affected by inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine, which generates the corresponding uncertainties once the high season on the islands concludes.

One aspect to note is that Mallorca had the least positive data, given that it closed the second quarter of the year with an economic growth of 13.1%, down from 14% in the first quarter. In the case of Menorca, the interannual evolution has been positive, 14.2% between April and June, improving the 12.4% of the first three months of the year.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte