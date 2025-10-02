Friday, October 3, 2025
Ibiza Town

Ibiza airport road still closed

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Ibiza airport road still closed

The Ibiza airport road remains closed at the underpass linking Sant Jordi, Ses Salines and Platja d’en Bossa, due to severe flooding caused by the torrential rains on Monday and Tuesday. Traffic jams on the second ring road stretch for several kilometres.

The Consell de Eivissa recommends using the Sant Josep road (EI-700) as the best alternative route to the airport, or the Sant Antoni road. Meanwhile, the underpass giving access to Puig d’en Valls was reopened yesterday afternoon. In a statement, authorities confirmed that vehicles and pedestrians can now circulate normally after the work carried out by emergency teams.

The Consell also reported on social media that public transport services remain operational, although at the Cetis station buses are not stopping at the underground platforms, but instead at the external street-level stops.

Buses to and from Puig d’en Valls and the airport are currently operating on alternative routes.

