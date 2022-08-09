Ibiza’s sky lights up 2 years later for Festes de la Terra

Thousands of people gathered last night in the port of Ibiza and its surroundings (s’Illa Plana, es Botafoc, Dalt Vila, the promenade, Jesús…) to watch the first fireworks of the Festes de la Terra in two years, since the outbreak of the health crisis caused by covid in mid-March 2020, when the Government declared a state of alarm.

From midnight onwards, the luckiest of the lucky positioned themselves in front of the Wall for the best view of the fireworks display.

Festes de la Terra brings feeling of normality

Many wished to recover a longed-for normality, especially during such a special celebration for Ibiza as the 8 d’Agost.

The show was a great explosion of thunder and colors that flooded the island’s sky for 15 minutes. 600 kilos of gunpowder of 12 colors and 32 different shapes, with 2,000 shots with calibers from 50 to 150 millimeters and a range of no less than 180 meters high. This is how the Valencian company Pirotecnia del Mediterráneo closed a long-awaited night in Ibiza.