Ibiza trials electric bike and scooter rental system for 18 months

The Ibiza City Council has authorized, as a pilot test, the implementation in the municipality for 18 months of a system of rental of bicycles and electric scooters by the company Tier Mobility Spain.

As reported by the Consistory this Tuesday in a press releasethe service will offer 100 electric bicycles and a maximum of 400 scooters which will begin to be marketed this Wednesday. During the month of June, all bicycles and a hundred scooters will be available.

The Councilor for Public Transport, Ruben Sousa, explained that during a year and a half it will be checked if the service is sized, both in number of units and in typology, in addition to the viability of the system. He has also remarked that its implementation is “at zero cost” for the City Council of Ibiza.

Sousa stressed that during the last legislature the “mandatory milestones” of the contract of the public bicycle rental service Eivibicing were not achieved, which meant a “substantial” change for eligible actions, so the consistory continued to analyze “alternatives” to provide the city with a “modern, sustainable and shared” travel model that allows decongesting motorized traffic.

“The implementation of a pilot test, as several cities in our country have already done, will allow to collect reference data for a future tender”, explained the councilor, who has clarified that it will not be possible to access Dalt Vila with scooters, whose users will have to “coexist respectfully” with other vehicles and pedestrians, complying with the rules, which prevent them, among other things, to ride on the sidewalks and exceed 25 km / h.

The PSOE has already questioned the implementation of a private company with a temporary authorization “made by hand and without public competition” and the “loss” of European subsidies for the Eivibicing system.

