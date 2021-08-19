Consell de Ibiza proposes fines of up to 300,000 euros for illegal house parties

The President, Vicent Marí, the Vice-President, Mariano Juan, and the Insular Director de Intrusismo, Naihara Cardona, held several meetings yesterday to present this proposal, with the five municipalities, the police forces, the Govern’s General Directorate of Emergencies, the Insular Directorate of the General Administration of the State, opposition parties and representatives of the Mesa de Diálogo Social, composed of employers and trade unions. The Consell’s intention is to reach the maximum possible consensus, welcoming the contributions of the other partners to the final document, so that the Govern “ends up accepting this proposal or developing an alternative along the same lines [to put a stop to illegal parties]”. “The important thing is to all row in the same direction,” they said.

Clarify the rules

With this initiative, the Consell aims to address the absence of clear rules,” said Mariano Juan. To make these measures effective, the Balearic Parliament must approve “specific amendments” in the law regarding activities and tourism to define the penalties for having large house parties.

The Consell is relying on legal precedent for events of this nature in Sant Josep and Santa Eulària, in which the judge ruled that if a “public gathering” is held in a house without the required municipal authorisation, it ceases to be considered a home and becomes a professional activity. In this way, the police would be authorised to gain entry to the property.