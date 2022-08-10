Casa Lola closing party

Francisca Sánchez Ordóñez (Málaga, 73 years old), tax fraudster and criminal convicted by the courts, has lost one of her battles in the great campaign she is deploying on Ibiza to build however and wherever she can. Casa Lola, perhaps her best known property on the island, came to fame on March 20, 2013. That day, Diario de Ibiza uncovered the existence of a large tourist development in center of the municipality of Sant Josep, on rural land, which had just been erected without any building or tourism permit.

In fact, the works had begun a few years earlier. The neighbors in the area, unhinged by the nightly parties and the incessant noise that occurred in a quiet area with residents’ houses, no longer knew what to do. The publication of the characteristics of the Casa Lola complex in this newspaper increased the social indignation, as the brazenness and impunity with which Sánchez Ordóñez violated all the regulations and built literally whatever she wanted, advertising it on social networks and websites, became known.

In August 2011 the mayor Josep Marí Ribas, Agustinet, (PSOE) had signed an order to demolish the works there, but that order came to nothing; shortly after he was deposed from office by a right-wing motion of censure. The next councilor for Urbanism, Javier Marí (PP), following public complaints, was forced to reopen the file (it was a new one in reality), but few believed that it would amount to anything. In fact, the orders of cessation were systematically breached, including the sealing of the access doors executed by the Policía Local and the Guardia Civil. She was brought before the court for disobedience of the authorities, but this charge was never heard of again.

Casa Lola: Illegal tourist development

Casa Lola lacked any permit from the Conselleria de Turismo, but the then insular councilor, Carmen Ferrer, current mayoress of Santa Eulària, never managed to halt the activity, despite its obvious illegality. In fact, neither did any of her successors, neither the PSOE nor the PP. Under these conditions, everying suggested that we were facing one of the many illegal works that would end up being accepted as inevitable on the island. However, it was not so.

The reason that the machines have finally entered Casa Lola to demolish it lies, quite simply, in the determination shown by the City Council, at least since the infringement came to public light in 2013, to enforce the sanctions imposed and the demolition order decreed at the time. And in this case, there have been no environmental groups pushing the municipal authorities to go ahead, as happened in Can Cretu (Sant Antoni) or in the house of Puig d’en Serra, also in Sant Josep, a few years earlier. The demolition of Casa Lola is a merit of the City Council, which for once in its life has managed to finish a demolition file of an illegal house (not a simple wall) to its conclusion. Josep Marí Ribas and Ángel Luis Guerrero have succeeded each other at the head of the City Council without falling into the temptation of ‘letting the case die’, as has been the long-standing municipal custom for decades.

