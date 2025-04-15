The best Easter plans in Ibiza and Formentera

The Holy Week the activities in the coming days, but there is also space for cultural events, concerts, book presentations or excursions, among other things.

The two most important days of Holy Week in Ibiza and Formentera are Holy Thursday and Good Friday, when the main processions and also the ‘passos’ are celebrated. In Formentera the main procession is on Thursday and in Ibiza and Santa Eulària, on Friday, those of the ‘passos’ Holy Burial. Also noteworthy are those of the Holy Encounter on Sunday, both in Vila and Santa Eulària and Formentera.

In addition, as April 23rd is approaching, there are also several book presentationsas those of the ‘Llegenda de sa sírvia negra’ by Lluís Ferrer and Antonio Rodríguez Cano.

In the musicals it discovers the concert of Depedrowho returns to the island for the start of the Dorado Live Shows series, on Thursday at the Teatro Pereyra. Also the festival for the XX anniversary of La Movidawith OBK and Javier Ojeda from Danza Invisible among other guests, on Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel, in addition to the party La Verbenita Club on Saturday in Sant Antoni, or the concert ‘Roots and footprints’with Rafael Adobas and Madoka Ueno, on Sunday at Can Ventosa.

In addition, there are still activities of the sant Josep and Sant Vicent festivitiesamong other things.

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

Holy Week. Holy Tuesday

Eivissa

17.30 hours:

Stations of the Cross in the penitentiary center of Ibiza with Our Father Jesus Captive, presided over by the bishop. 20.30 hours: Mass in the Cathedral in suffrage of the deceased members of the Brotherhood of the Holy Recumbent Christ and procession through Dalt Vila with the AM Yacente Ibiza.

Books

‘Hòmens de la sal’. Presentation of the book by Esperança Marí i Mayans. With the author, the publisher Vicent Marí, Josep Antoni Prats and Susana Cardona. 8 pm at Sant Jordi church square.

llegenda de sa sírvia negra mala’. Presentation of the book by Lluís Ferrer illustrated by Antonio Rodríguez Cano. Presented by Toni Montserrat. 8 pm at the library Marià Villangómez of Formentera.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

Holy Week. Holy Wednesday

Eivissa

19.30 hours:

Procession of Nuestro Padre Jesús del Gran Poder from the parish of the Rosary to the Cathedral accompanied by the AM Jesús del Gran Poder. 21 hours: Encounter of Our Lady of Hope with Our Father Jesus del Gran Poder in the church of Santa Cruz. 10 pm: Encounter of the Holy Christ of the Cemetery with Our Father Jesus of the Great Power in the church of Santo Domingo.

Books

pere Sala, the last great Ibizan corsair’. Presentation of the book by José María Prats by the author and the editor Neus Escandell. 8 pm at Sa Nostra Sala de Vila.

Music

‘Musiqueando’. School concerts in the street with CEIP S’Olivera. 9.45 hours in the square behind the church of Puig d’en Valls.

Experimental music. Open session of intuitive music in the studio of the painter Robert Arató at the Can Prim estate, Sant Josep. From 8 pm.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17TH

Holy Week. Holy Thursday

Eivissa

7 hours:

Rosary of the Aurora. Procession from the church of Santa Cruz to the Cathedral with Our Lady of Hope. 10.30 hours: Chrism Mass in the Cathedral. 12 noon: Transfer of the image of the Holy Christ of the Cemetery to Formentera. 19 hours: Celebration of the Lord’s Supper in the parish of Santa Cruz. 19.30 hours: Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the Cathedral. 20.3 p.m: Reading of the sentence to Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus Captive and Resurrected and procession from the parish of Santa Cruz to the Cathedral, accompanied by the AM Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo.

Santa Eulària

19.30 hours:

Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Puig de Missa. 9 pm: Station of penitence of the Christ of the Prayer.

Formentera

18 hours:

Mass of the Last Supper in the church of the Pilar. 18.30 hours: Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the church of Sant Ferran and procession of Our Father Jesus Nazarene and the Holy Christ of the Cemetery, accompanied by the band of this brotherhood. 8 pm: Mass of the Last Supper in the church of Sant Francesc and holy hour.

Sant Josep Festivities

9 hours:

Hike to es Jondal. Meeting point at Sant Jordi. Approximate duration: 3.5 hours.

Music

Depedro Puppies. Opening of the Dorado Live Shows series. From 8 pm. Pereyra Ibiza Theater. Tickets at doradoliveshows.com.

Swingin Tonic. Swing. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Cas Costas.

Falcon Jam. Jazz. With Franco Botto, Chelu García and Joan Carles Marí. 21.30 hours at JazzTaBé in Vila.

Circus

Circo Alegría on Ice. Circus show on ice. Tent installed next to the sports center of es Viver, in Ibiza. Today at 6 pm. Tickets at circoalegria.janto.es.

Gastronomy

Pintxa Sant Antoni. Gastronomic route with pintxos at popular prices by restaurants in Sant Antoni. Every Thursday until April 17.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

Holy Week. Good Friday

Eivissa

9 hours:

Stations of the Cross from the parish of Santa Cruz to the Cathedral with the Holy Christ of the Agony. 9.3 pm: Via Crucis from the parish of Sant Elm to the Cathedral with Our Lady of Mercy. 10 am: Via Crucis of the Holy Christ of the Cemetery to the church of Santo Domingo. 18.30 hours: Celebration of the Passion of the Lord in the Cathedral. From 8:00 pm: Procession of the Holy Burial. Departure from the Cathedral and descent to Vara de Rey. With all the brotherhoods of the city.

Santa Eulària

10 hours:

Via Crucis from the Market to Puig de Missa. 12 noon: Easter Concert of the Municipal Band in the Plaza de España. 18 hours: Celebration of the Passion of the Lord in Puig de Missa. 8 pm: Procession of the Holy Burial from Puig de Missa.

Formentera

12 hours.

Passos sung in the church of Sant Francesc. 5 pm: Stations of the Cross in the church of Pilar. 6 pm: Holy Office in the church of Pilar. 6 pm: Holy office in the church of Sant Ferran. 7 pm: Passos in the church of Sant Ferran. 7 pm: Passos in the church of Sant Francesc.

Music

Festival La Movida. With OBK, Javier Ojeda, Verónica Romero, Mikel Mari, dj’s Petit y Vázquez, Óscar de Pablos and Lugotti. For the benefit of Apfem. Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. Tickets at 20 € at lamovidaibiza.com.

Ras Smaila. Blues, funk… reggae… Sant Josep is Music. 20 hours at Rosana’s.

Gienco & Ultraghosts. Rock. 9 pm at JazzTaBé in Vila.

Circus

Circo Alegría on Ice. Circus show on ice. Tent installed next to the sports center of es Viver, in Ibiza. Today at 6 pm. Tickets at circoalegria.janto.es.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Holy Week

Santa Eulària

21.30 hours:

Easter Vigil and festive coexistence in Puig de Missa.

Formentera

21 hours.

Easter Vigil in the church of Pilar. 9 pm: Procession of Silence of the Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus Nazarene in Sant Ferran and Easter Vigil. 11 pm: Easter Vigil in the church of Sant Francesc.

Sant Vicent Festivities

9 hours:

Compak sporting throw at the soccer field. 12 noon: Festival of the elderly. Mass, ball pagès with the Colla de Labritja and lunch at Can Miquel. 7 pm: Theater by Grup de Teatre des Cubells.

Leisure

‘La Verbenita Club’. Party with El Carmona & Mágico Rodríguez, Sabor a Mí, Pablo Pueblo, Francisca Valenzuela and Martin Bruhn. From 1pm to 2am at Sa Punta des Molí in Sant Antoni.

Art

La Plural de Formentera. Multidisciplinary art day with exhibitions, performances and installations. From 9 pm at the Fishermen’s Guild of La Savina.

Music

Moonshine Band. Irish folk. Sant Josep is Music. 1 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Automatons. Eivissa Rock. Sant Josep is Music. 16.30 hours at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Circus

Circo Alegría on Ice. Circus show on ice. Tent installed next to the sports center of es Viver, in Ibiza. Today at 5 pm. Tickets at circoalegria.janto.es.

Excursions

Hiking Routes of Eivissa: Calas de Sant Josep-Puesta de sol. Departure at 5 pm from the Can Misses swimming pool by bus. Easy difficulty. 9 km. Information at www.eivissa.es/esports or 971 397549.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20TH

Holy Week

Eivissa

9.30 hours:

Procession of the Holy Encounter. 9 am: Departure of Our Father Jesus Resurrected from the parish of Santa Cruz. 9.30 hours: Departure of Our Lady of Hope from the parish of Santa Cruz. 10 am: Meeting of the Resurrected Jesus and Our Lady of Hope in the Queen Sofia Park. 10.30-11 am: Easter Mass in the Queen Sofia Park 10.30 hours: Easter Mass at the Cathedral. 20.45 hours: Concert of processional marches of the AM Jesús del Gran Poder in the parish of the Rosary.

Santa Eulària

10 hours:

Procession of the Holy Encounter 11 am: Solemn Easter Mass at Puig de Missa.

Formentera

10 hours.

Easter Mass with caramelles in the church of Pilar. 11 am: Easter Mass in the church of Sant Ferran. 12 noon: Procession of the Holy Meeting Resurrected and the Virgin Mary in Sant Ferran. 12 noon: Easter Mass in the church of Sant Francesc. 8 pm: Caramelles de Pasqua in the church of Sant Francesc.

Sant Vicent Festivities

9 hours:

Compak sporting throw at the soccer field. 11 am: Children’s activities and workshops. 18.30 hours: Ballada popular with the Colla de Labritja in the Pou des Baladre.

Music

‘Roots and Footprints’. Concert by Rafael Adobas and Madoka Ueno. A journey through the music of the twentieth century. 7 pm in the auditorium of Can Ventosa. Tickets at 15 € at ticketib.com.

Moonshine Band. Irish folk. Sant Josep is Music. 13.30 hours at Johnny’s Bar in Cala de Bou.

Que te quiten lo bailao. Flamenco. 7 p.m. at JazzTaBé in Vila.

Circus

Circo Alegría on Ice. Circus show on ice. Tent installed next to the sports center of es Viver, in Ibiza. Today at 12 pm and 5 pm. Tickets at circoalegria.janto.es.

EXHIBITIONS

sanç I, King of the Crown of Mallorca. The forgotten monarch’. Exhibition for the 700th anniversary of the end of the reign. Inauguration Tuesday 15th April at 7 pm. Monographic Museum of Puig des Molins. Until November 2nd.

‘Els tresors de Romania’. Photographic exhibition by Tudorel Ilie. Inauguration Wednesday, April 16 at 7 pm. Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2.30 pm in the Cloister of the Town Hall of Eivissa, in Dalt Vila. Until mid-May.

‘El camino’: Photographic exhibition by Cris AC at Can Jordi Blues Station, Sant Josep. Opening on Wednesday, April 16 at 7 pm. Until June 13.

Caroline Rennequin. Paintings. Inauguration on Friday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Gallery also in Santa Gertrudis. From Tuesday to Friday from 10.30 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm. Until June 14.

Jaume Roig. cyclopea’, sculptures. Opening on Saturday April 19 at the Micus de Jesús Space from 5 pm to 9 pm. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment by phone 971191923. Until July.

Enric Servera: ‘Salats’, paintings. Ocean Drive Hotel Talamanca. Until May 5th.

Luzia Van Duivenboden. ‘New Visions’, paintings. Auberginie Hall by Atzaró. Until April 30.

Rafael Romero. treaty of navigation’, paintings. Inauguration Thursday 10th April at 7.30 p.m. at the Club Diario de Ibiza. From Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm and Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Until May 16th.

Federico Plasencia. Watercolors. Opening Friday April 11 at 8 pm at Can Tixedó Art Café in Forada. Until May 7th.

Yoann Fournier. ’24h Arty People’. Artistic photography. Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. Until May 8th.

Sant Josep is Photo Joana Dueñas, travel photographs. From Thursday to Sunday from 7 to 9 pm at Can Curt, Sant Agustí. Until April 27th.

Sant Josep is Photo. Francesc Fàbregas, musical photography. From Thursday to Saturday from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and from Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in the exhibition hall of Caló de s’Oli. Until April 27th.

Sant Josep is Photo. Pepe Cañabate. anthological exhibition. Can Jeroni Cultural Center. From Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and from Thursday to Saturday from 6 pm to 9 pm. Until April 27th.

‘A family affair’. Robert Cairns, Timothy Cairns and Lisa Cairns exhibition of sculpture, painting and photography. From Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 1.30 pm and from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Sant Jaume 72 exhibition hall in Santa Eulària. Until April 26th.

‘Diàlegs’. AMAE group exhibition with works by 28 artists from different disciplines. Centre Cultural de Jesús. Monday to Friday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm and from 4 to 8 pm. Until April 28th.

Olga Muz. ‘Ciclo Vidas’, photographs. Ses Casetes Art Café de Sant Mateu. Until July 1st.

Júlia Aguiló Ribas. criatures’, paintings. Opening Saturday April 5th at 8 pm at Le 27 Restaurant Ibiza. Until the end of April.

‘On the beach’. Painting exhibition by Carlos Genicio. At the Club Nàutic Sant Antoni. Until May 25th.

temporal Layers’. Exhibition that brings together photographers Miguel Soler-Roig, Houshyar Kashani and Emile Durrer-Gasse together with a live installation by Martina Moscariello in collaboration with Aurea Floral Studio. Laterna Studio, Venda de Parada, 12, in Santa Gertrudis. Until April 29th.

‘Art On!’: Group exhibition of 16 international artists. Gallery Obra23, c/ Riu Arno 23 of the polygon Can Bufí of Ibiza. Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or telephone appointment at 661330127. Until the end of April.

MACE Focus VII: Exhibition of the new acquisitions of MACE, with works by Nico Munuera, Irene de Andrés, Albert Pinya, Christ-Off, Robert Llimós, Bartomeu Escandell and Antonio Tomás. Until June 1st.

‘Mission in Antarctica’. Exhibition of photographs on the mission of the Armed Forces in the ice continent. Until April 20. In es Polvorí. Thursdays and Fridays from 5 pm to 8.30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm.

Winter Collective at Estudi Tur Costa. Works by Joan Cortés, Willie Márquez and Aline de Laforcade. Es Taller Hall at Estudi Tur Costa in Jesús.

Winter Collective at Espacio Micus. Works by Adriana Meunié, Ruzá Spak and Vicent Ferrer Barbany. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment at 971191923. Until April.

‘5180 Un viatge a la memòria’. Photographs by Pere Català i Roca, Dick Coates, Wolfgang Wicher, Helga Sittl, Melba Levick and Reinald Wünsche. Far de la Mola de Formentera.

STREET MARKETS

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Las Daliascrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm. Easter Market, from Thursday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Market of sa Cooperativalocal product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Market of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Sant Josep. Ecological, Local and Craft Market. Live music and children’s workshops. Every Saturday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm in the center of Sant Josep. Until October.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm in the Jardí de ses Eres. All year round.

Market of Sant Francesc: Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In July and August Monday and Tuesday also from 20 to 0 hours. From May 1 to October 31.

