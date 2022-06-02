June starts with beach lots not yet awarded on Ibiza

“It is a shame what is happening with the beach concessions on Ibiza and Formentera. It’s unbelievable that, at this time, there are municipalities that have not granted them yet. If they have to tender them a year before, they should do it”, says Antonia Ferrer, spokeswoman for the Association of Beach Concessionaires for the Pimeef.

Ferrer, who has a couple of beach lots in es Canar, recalls that this service barely works six months, in the best of cases. “We pay taxes throughout the year for concessions of a few months and, if we open late, we have to subtract that time. Besides, it is not enough that July and August are good because we have to calculate everything and, if October arrives and we have had 45 days of bad weather, they are lost and we have to pay for them anyway,” she laments.

Currently, only the municipalities of Santa Eulària, Sant Josep and Sant Antoni have awarded the lots, while Sant Joan approved on Tuesday the awarding of 20 of the 27 (five had been approved the previous week) and Vila will meet the contracting table today or tomorrow.

The successful bidders “lose” a month by delaying the tender in Sant Joan

The City Council of Sant Joan has already approved 25 of the 27 beach lots (the remaining two “disproportionate” bids submitted have had to justified), but still can not install these services in the bathing areas because the successful bidders have to submit the extra documentation required by the Consistory. To do so, they have ten working days, although they trust that “it will be less”. Says Vicente Torres, worker of one of the lots of Portinatx.

More bidders for the beach plots than usual

He attributes the delay to the fact that, unlike past seasons, “many more bidders” have presented themselves which he believes “has created a high volume of projects for the City Council to resolve”. Even so, Torres is “dissatisfied”, since they have “lost” the whole of May and the first days of June. “It is true that it is not the busiest month, but in the second fortnight more people start to move,” he explains.

The 27 lots add up to 1,129 hammocks and 543 umbrellas, plus some have kiosks with tables and others motor boats, pedalboats, kayaks or paddle surf among others.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.