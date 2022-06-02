25.3 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 4, 2022
type here...

June starts with beach lots not yet awarded on Ibiza

Vila meets this week with the contracting table to tender beach services and Sant Joan studies two "disproportionate" offers

Noemí Martínez
Updated:
June starts with beach lots not yet awarded on Ibiza
Vila meets this week with the contracting table to tender beach services and Sant Joan studies two "disproportionate" offers

“It is a shame what is happening with the beach concessions on Ibiza and Formentera. It’s unbelievable that, at this time, there are municipalities that have not granted them yet. If they have to tender them a year before, they should do it”, says Antonia Ferrer, spokeswoman for the Association of Beach Concessionaires for the Pimeef.

Ferrer, who has a couple of beach lots in es Canar, recalls that this service barely works six months, in the best of cases. “We pay taxes throughout the year for concessions of a few months and, if we open late, we have to subtract that time. Besides, it is not enough that July and August are good because we have to calculate everything and, if October arrives and we have had 45 days of bad weather, they are lost and we have to pay for them anyway,” she laments.

Currently, only the municipalities of Santa Eulària, Sant Josep and Sant Antoni have awarded the lots, while Sant Joan approved on Tuesday the awarding of 20 of the 27 (five had been approved the previous week) and Vila will meet the contracting table today or tomorrow.

The successful bidders “lose” a month by delaying the tender in Sant Joan

The City Council of Sant Joan has already approved 25 of the 27 beach lots (the remaining two “disproportionate” bids submitted have had to justified), but still can not install these services in the bathing areas because the successful bidders have to submit the extra documentation required by the Consistory. To do so, they have ten working days, although they trust that “it will be less”. Says Vicente Torres, worker of one of the lots of Portinatx.

More bidders for the beach plots than usual

He attributes the delay to the fact that, unlike past seasons, “many more bidders” have presented themselves which he believes “has created a high volume of projects for the City Council to resolve”. Even so, Torres is “dissatisfied”, since they have “lost” the whole of May and the first days of June. “It is true that it is not the busiest month, but in the second fortnight more people start to move,” he explains.

The 27 lots add up to 1,129 hammocks and 543 umbrellas, plus some have kiosks with tables and others motor boats, pedalboats, kayaks or paddle surf among others.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte