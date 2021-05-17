The Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Labour of the Balearic Government, Iago Negueruela, is convinced that this Friday the Community will reach a reasonable volume of vaccination that will allow the arrival of tourists and not unbalance the epidemiological situation.

Negueruela was interviewed no Friday at the Tourism Forum of Europa Press, where he predicted that “in June the relaxing of restrictions with continue in June” because “the pace” of vaccination will make it possible.

Negueruela insisted that the de-escalation “must continue to be slow” and stressed that the strategy is precisely “to cover the highest percentage of the population over 60 years of age during this month of May”.

The Minister recalled the Government’s announcement regarding the arrival of 13 million doses from Pfizer in June, and was confident that with the progress of vaccination it will be possible to “perfectly control the waves”.

Negueruela also reasoned that “the chains of contagion are broken more” as more people are vaccinated, and that the experience of the United Kingdom allows us to glimpse that the pattern of a single dose “already gives a lot of immunity”.

“If we see that the UK system works, and that with one dose and get a high degree of immunity, we must work more along these lines,” said the Minister, who is confident that the percentage of people vaccinated with at least one dose will be high in June both in the Balearic Islands and in Spain as a whole.

Thus, the conseller has predicted that all this will allow the relaxation of restrictions, noting that currently, the Balearic Islands has extended the opening hours of terraces in the hospitality industry until 22.30h. He has also indicated that in the last Round-table Discussion it was agreed that they could begin to open indoors “if the rates are maintained, and it seems to be going well”.