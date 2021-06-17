Baleària to connect Dénia with Ibiza and Formentera with 26 weekly crossings

From tomorrow, Baleària will have three daily high-speed crossings to the Pitusas from Dénia, to increase the number of places and timetables for the summer season.

Specifically, the ferry company will have up to sixteen weekly sailings to Ibiza and ten to Formentera. It will also connect Ibiza with Palma with eleven weekly services.

The ships ‘Avemar Dos’ and ‘Ramon Llull’ will make the trips to Ibiza and Formentera in the morning, and the ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’ will make the Dénia-Ibiza-Palma crossing in the afternoons.

With this, Baleària “shows its firm commitment to high speed routes to the Pitiusas” and expands the number of seats on offer to more than 850 passengers. In addition, “thanks to the timetables and the short duration of the journeys (about two hours) it will be possible to take a day trip from Dénia to both Formentera and Ibiza”.

The three ships making these voyages are among the most sustainable in the fleet: Baleària’s latest acquisition, the ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’, as noted in a press release, “is the first fast ferry with engines powered by natural gas, a fuel that reduces CO2 emissions by more than 30% and NOx by more than 80%. And the other two ferries have recently been re-engineered to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, their new engines now emitting 8% less CO2 and 33% less NOx “, added Baleària.

All of them offer various accommodations and services, such as an onboard café, as well as a terrace. The ‘Ramon Llull’ and ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’, “ are smart ships that include technological improvements such as video surveillance of pets via smart phone, or the on-demand digital entertainment platform, with a wide range of content that can be accessed on mobile phones”.

Furthermore, the shipping company also has up to two daily ferry crossings from the port of Valencia to Ibiza and one to the port of Palma.

Baleària notes that it has adapted its safety protocols in light of the current situation and for the third time has renewed the Global Safe Site seal issued by Bureau Veritas.