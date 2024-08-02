the art project that led Katy Perry to pose in Ibiza

#Universal Humanity is a project by artist Thomas Iser that aims to create a portrait of humanity, celebrating diversity through a black and gold eye motif inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi. This technique symbolizes turning brokenness into something valuable, reflecting Iser’s personal struggles and resilience. Recently in Ibiza, Iser added Katy Perry to his collection of nearly 10,000 portraits, alongside other celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Gigi Hadid. Iser encountered Perry by chance and, after introducing his project, she agreed to pose. The project underscores that everyone is a “very important piece of humanity.” Additionally, Iser addresses social issues like housing affordability through his art, highlighting the need for social justice in areas like Luxembourg and Ibiza. Despite occasional run-ins with the law, Iser remains committed to his positive impact through urban art.

