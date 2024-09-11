Nine arrested in the macro drug operation of Ibiza

The Guardia Civil, in the framework of the operation “Adriatic”, has detained nine people in Ibiza and Malagathe arrests are related to the anti-drug macro-operation that seized more than one million ecstasy pills in Ibiza. The detainees belong to one of the the detainees belong to one of the main criminal organizations involved in the introduction of ecstasy pills in Ibiza drugs synthetics the Guardia Civil informed in a press release that it was operating in different parts of Europe.

During the operation, more than one million ecstasy pills (1,071,327 pills) were seized, weighing 357 kilos; 212 kilos of ketamine, 73 of MDMA, 20 of cocaine, 21 of pink cocaine (tussi), 10 of hashish and 6 of marijuana, as well as 3 kilos of “sugar”, a substance used to make pink cocaine.

This is the largest seizure of synthetic pills seized in Spain and it is estimated that the value of the seized drugs could exceed 25 million euros.

The investigation

The investigation began when the agents detected the existence of an organization that was introducing drugs into Ibiza using mules driving vehicles with double bottoms. As a result of this information, the Guardia Civil was able to verify how the criminal organization was trying to introduce one of these vehicles coming from the Netherlands and stopped it at the Spanish-French border through Irun. In this action they discovered a double bottom with 25 kilos of various synthetic drugs (MDMA, ketamine and ecstasy).

The investigations continued in Malaga, where part of the organization had moved with the intention of settling in that area and extending their illicit business.

Once the main members of the network had been identified, nine people were arrested, among them the leaders of the organization: several Italians based in Ibiza and assisted by other Spaniards and Dutchmen.

The operation has been carried out with the Anti-Drug Organized Crime Team of the Civil Guard of the Balearic Islands.

Macro-operation in Ibiza: “It is the largest seizure of synthetic drugs in years”

Operation “Adriatic” is part of the work carried out by the Guardia Civil within the framework of Operation High Impact Zulu Bravo. In this operation, so far this summer in Ibiza, about 30,000 people have been identified, about 14,000 vehicles have been controlled, more than 1,000 reports have been filed for different reasons and 127 people have been arrested.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.