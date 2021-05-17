Agents of the National Police in Ibiza, arrested an individual of 27 years and Spanish nationality on April 29, as an alleged perpetrator of several crimes of fraud, threats and identity theft in relation to the field of online real estate scams, offering false rentals over the Internet.

The Ministry of the Interior reports in a press release that last November police officers initiated the investigation in relation to some scams on real estate, to detect several similar complaints that corresponded to homes located in Ibiza .

Identity Theft

When going deeper into the investigation, a very similar pattern was clearly detected by means of which, the now detainee, acted directly managing the false advertisements and controlling the payments made by the victims avoiding leaving any personal details about the collection of the economic amounts. He also used identity theft in order to make his own identification difficult, by using it to continue advertising properties, and threatening those who reproached them for using their personal data for such activity.

After the corresponding investigations, the alleged perpetrator was arrested in Guadalajara.

Finally and despite the use of numerous technological strategies to avoid being discovered, the investigations carried out with the telematic data concluded in the full identification of this individual, as the leader of a group of fraudsters, who was finally arrested on April 29th in Guadalajara, as he had a national arrest warrant requested by the police station of Ibiza.

Efforts continue aimed at finding other possible victims and the location and arrest of the rest of those involved in the scams, with three other individuals for whom arrest warrants already exists.