Ángela, Micky and Mónica Molina’s mother dies in Ibiza at 88 years old

This Saturday the Molina family was dealt a heavy blow. Ángela Tejedor Capitán, matriarch of the well-known clan, passed away in Ibiza at the age of 88.

Great love of the unforgettable singer Antonio Molina – to whom she was married from 1951 until the artist’s death in 1992- and mother of, among others, Ángela, Mónica and Micky Molina, the actress died of age-related illnesses surrounded by most of her relatives, according to newspaper ‘La Razón’.

Ángela Tejedor, who had been in frail health for some time, died at her refuge on the island of Ibiza – a place where the whole family spends the summer year after year – surrounded by her children, who bid her farewell in the utmost privacy and who, in the next few days, will transfer her body to Madrid to be buried in Fuencarral cemetery.

Very much in love with Antonio Molina, whom she married in 1951 shortly after meeting and falling for him, the couple had eight children: Antonio, Juan Ramón, Ángela, José Alberto, Paula, Miguel – better known as Micky – Mónica and Noel. All of them dedicated in one way or another to the world of show business, with Ángela Molina – one of the most important actresses of our cinema and winner of the Goya of Honour 2020 -, Mónica Molina – actress and singer – and Micky Molina, protagonist among other successes of “Lleno por favor” and “Ana y los siete” being especially popular.

Very close to their mother, to whom they were completely devoted in recent times due to her poor health, all the siblings mourn the death of Ángela Tejedor, who, displaying the discretion that always characterised her – trying to remain in the background despite the popularity of her husband and children – has gone quietly from her private paradise, the island of Ibiza, leaving her family completely devastated.

For the moment, neither her children nor her grandchildren, who include such well-known names as Olivia Molina – star of ‘La Valla’ alongside her mother, Ángela Molina -, Andrea Molina – daughter of Lydia Bosch and Micky Molina and who is trying to make a name for herself in the world of acting – or Candela Coronado – daughter of Mónica and José Coronado who is becoming more well known having just turned 18 – have not spoken out about the death of this matriarch and great link in what is an important artistic dynasty in our country.